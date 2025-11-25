Delaware Department of Agriculture officials meet with West Africa trade delegations

DOVER — Delaware Department of Agriculture officials met with two trade delegations from West Africa in the last week as part of a continuous effort to expand First State agricultural opportunities to new areas.

“We are always interested in building relationships and finding new markets for our products,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Wm. Donald Clifton II. “It’s important to establish productive relationships whenever possible and constantly promote what First State agriculture has to offer.”

Organized by World Trade Center Delaware, DDA officials hosted a trade delegation from West Africa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, representing nations including Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Senegal. Topics of discussion included poultry and soybean exports, irrigation techniques and marketing opportunities.

Prior to the meeting at DDA, the delegation received a tour at the Port of Wilmington before making its way to Washington, D.C. Commodities and potential exports promoted by the delegation included cashews, cocoa, coffee and fertilizer.

Attendees included Moussa KONÉ from Côte d’Ivoire, the managing director of Update Consulting International which specializes in professional training, strategic consulting and institutional support for companies and organizations. KONÉ is also a Mandela Washington alumnus and the founder of the Akwaba African Diaspora Festival, an international event that fosters networking between African entrepreneurs, investors and the United States.

Along with KONÉ, the delegation’s co-organizer was Eric Schneider, founder and managing director of RéseauLink LLC, a consulting and intermediation firm. Schneider is a U.S. Fulbright alumnus in Côte d’Ivoire and was formerly a program analyst at the U.S. African Development Foundation, where he managed development grants supporting youth, agriculture and entrepreneurship in West Africa.

Delaware Department of Agriculture officials, including Secretary Don Clifton and Deputy Secretary Chris Brosch, attended an official visit and award ceremony at Dover City Hall on Monday, Nov. 24, by a trade delegation from Ogun State, Nigeria.

“ReseauLink LLC is committed to organizing programs and events that bridge cultural divides, facilitate bilateral trade and investment, and improve US-Africa relations,” Schneider said.

WTC Delaware is the First State’s leading international business resource and a signatory and member of the World Trade Centers Association Agriculture Member Advisory Council.

“We value our partnership with the Department of Agriculture and our joint efforts to help Delaware’s agriculture sector expand globally, improve profitability and create more jobs,” said World Trade Center Delaware President Carla Stone.

For more information on World Trade Center Delaware visit www.wtcde.org or call 302-656-7905.

At the event, the Nigerian delegation announced the allocation of 24.7 acres (10 hectares) of land for agricultural partnership and collaborative development with the City of Dover.

“This initiative will serve as a cornerstone for joint agricultural research, mechanized farming and youth agro-entrepreneurship,” said Ogunsola Adesina Lanre, the executive chairman of the Obafemi Owode local government in Ogun State, Nigeria. “This is a partnership that will see our farmers, agronomists and policymakers share knowledge and innovations that can transform local economies and ensure food security for both our communities.”

Later Monday, the Nigerian delegation received a tour at the Hanover Foods Corp. plant in Clayton, which processes 40 million pounds of local vegetables each year.