Bell Integration Extends Agentic AI MCP Services Across the UK

Strengthening Governance and Security in Autonomous AI Systems with Model Context Protocol (MCP)

As AI accelerates across the UK economy, we’re seeing a surge in interest from organisations looking to implement autonomous systems that can operate with purpose, integrity, and efficiency” — Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a pioneer in secure AI and digital operations, has announced the UK-wide expansion of its Agentic AI MCP Consulting and Services , enabling organisations to deploy autonomous AI agents with enhanced safeguards for governance, compliance, and contextual control.The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open framework for governing how Agentic AI systems interpret, access, and act upon information. It is purpose-built to ensure AI systems remain secure, traceable, and aligned with enterprise policy and ethical standards, critical needs for regulated and high-risk sectors across the UK.“As AI accelerates across the UK economy, we’re seeing a surge in interest from organisations looking to implement autonomous systems that can operate with purpose, integrity, and efficiency,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration. “Our Agentic AI and FinOps offerings are designed to help British businesses scale responsibly, ensuring both performance and cost governance in highly complex environments.”Enabling Safe and Responsible AI AutonomyBell Integration’s MCP services provide:• Context-aware governance – Preventing AI agents from exceeding operational or policy-defined boundaries• Audit-ready transparency – Full traceability of decisions, actions, and agent interactions• Policy and regulation alignment – Designed to meet FCA, NHS, GDPR, and AI Act-related compliance• Secure integration – Embedding access controls, identity protocols, and data residency restrictionsThe UK rollout will prioritise sectors including:• Government and Civil Service• Banking and Insurance• Healthcare and Life Sciences• Retail and UtilitiesBell’s MCP services are designed to address the growing focus on safe AI deployment through transparency, interoperability, and risk management.About Bell IntegrationFounded in the UK, Bell Integration brings two decades of expertise in secure digital transformation. The company delivers advanced AI, infrastructure, and automation solutions tailored to the governance needs of highly regulated industries.To learn more about Bell Integration’s Agentic AI MCP solutions, visit www.bell-integration.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.