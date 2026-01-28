Bell Integration Expands AI Center of Excellence to Strengthen Enterprise AI Skills Development Across the UK

Supporting London’s Rapidly Growing AI Ecosystem with Bespoke Training and the New Starburst Data & Analytics Course Suite

The UK’s AI landscape is evolving at extraordinary speed, and businesses need both capability and confidence to implement AI responsibly,” — Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in IT transformation, AI enablement, and digital services has announced a significant expansion of its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) and an enhanced portfolio of custom AI training programs designed to serve enterprises across the UK. With London now positioned as one of the world’s fastest-growing AI and data innovation hubs, this strategic investment supports national efforts to accelerate AI adoption, workforce readiness, and responsible deployment.As part of this expansion, Bell Integration has introduced its comprehensive Starburst training suite, which equips organisations with the advanced data engineering and analytics capabilities required to scale AI and machine learning programmes at pace.Building UK AI Talent for a High-Growth Digital EconomyThe UK continues to advance its status as a global AI powerhouse, supported by substantial private sector investment, strong academic research, and government initiatives such as the UK National AI Strategy and the AI Safety Institute. However, demand for enterprise-ready AI skills is outpacing supply, creating a critical need for practical, role-specific training pathways.Bell Integration’s UK AI Centre of Excellence directly addresses this gap by providing the following.• Tailored AI training programs aligned to business objectives and industry requirements• Executive, practitioner, and hands-on technical enablement• Best-practice frameworks covering AI governance, risk, safety, and operational readiness• Hybrid training delivery across London, regional UK hubs, and virtual platforms• Real-world examples from finance, telecom, retail, energy, and the public sector“The UK’s AI landscape is evolving at extraordinary speed, and businesses need both capability and confidence to implement AI responsibly,” said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration. “Our expanded Center of Excellence provides organisations with the customised training and deep practical expertise they need to accelerate AI adoption while ensuring safety, compliance, and measurable impact.”Introducing the UK Starburst Data & Analytics Training SuiteTo strengthen the data foundations underpinning successful AI initiatives, Bell Integration has expanded its curriculum to include a full suite of Starburst training courses. These enable enterprises to extract meaningful insights from distributed, complex data landscapes critical for real-time AI, analytics, and operational decision-making.The Starburst offering includes the following.• Starburst Foundations – Core SQL, data lake/lakehouse concepts, and federated analytics• Starburst SQL Principles & Query Optimisation – Advanced performance tuning and workload optimisation• Starburst Pre-Sales & Solution Enablement – For technical and commercial teams designing Starburst-driven data architectures• Advanced Starburst Operations – Governance, orchestration, and operationalising large-scale data mesh environmentsThese courses complement Bell’s full AI training suite , including Generative AI literacy, LLM development, MLOps, conversational AI, applied AI workshops, and sector-specific transformation programmes.Supporting London’s Position as Europe’s Leading AI & Data Innovation Hub Bell Integration’s expanded training footprint reinforces the UK’s ambition to remain Europe’s top AI ecosystem, supporting the following.• AI innovation clusters across London’s Kings Cross, Shoreditch, Canary Wharf, and the West End• Financial services and fintech AI adoption• Public sector digital transformation and AI assurance needs• Healthcare, retail, and manufacturing automation initiatives• Partnerships with universities, accelerators, and AI research bodiesWith dedicated London-based consulting and enablement teams, Bell Integration is positioned to deliver rapid, high-touch support to enterprises undergoing AI transformation.“London is at the centre of Europe’s AI growth story,” added Mr Abbasi. “By embedding our advanced training programs into the UK’s innovation landscape, we’re helping organisations unlock AI safely, sustainably, and at scale.”Bell Integration’s expanded AI training capability aligns with the UK’s national commitment to responsible AI development, innovation leadership, and long-term skills investment. The company will continue to collaborate with government bodies, universities, standards’ organisations, and enterprise customers to support the UK in building a world-class AI-enabled workforce.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle: technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, managed services, and sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.