Bell Integration Enhances AI Training Portfolio with Custom Agentic AI Training as Part of AI Journey Success Programme

Supporting London Enterprises with End-to-End AI Capability Development and Next-Generation Agentic Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in AI transformation, IT modernisation, and digital services has announced the expansion of its UK AI Training portfolio with the enhancement of its custom Agentic AI training programmes. Delivered as a core component of the company’s comprehensive AI Journey Success Programme, the new training offerings equip London-based enterprises with the capabilities needed to design, deploy, and scale autonomous AI agents that drive meaningful operational impact.This enhancement reflects Bell Integration’s commitment to supporting London’s position as one of the world’s most advanced AI and digital innovation hubs, enabling organisations to accelerate safe, strategic, and sustainable AI adoption across the enterprise.Empowering UK Organisations with Agentic AI ExpertiseAgentic AI, AI systems capable of autonomous reasoning, task execution, and self-improvement is rapidly becoming a key enabler of efficiency and resilience across industries. As London’s financial, retail, telecom, and public-sector organisations race to unlock the potential of autonomous AI, Bell Integration’s expanded training portfolio provides them with the practical skills, frameworks, and governance structures required to adopt Agentic AI responsibly.Delivered through Bell Integration’s established AI Training Academy, the new bespoke, custom Agentic AI training offering equips teams with the following based on their AI Journey.• The foundations of agent-based architectures and autonomous workflows• Hands-on experience in building and orchestrating AI agents that support decision-making, CX automation, prediction, process optimisation, and more• Best practices for risk mitigation, monitoring, safety, and governance• Skills needed to operate and improve Agentic AI systems at scale“London is entering a new phase of AI maturity, where enterprises are no longer just experimenting with AI, they’re operationalising it,” said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration. “Agentic AI represents the next evolution in automation, and our enhanced training offering ensures that London organisations have the capability and confidence to deploy these systems effectively and responsibly.”Part of the AI Journey Success Programme: A Complete End-to-End AI ExperienceThe enhancement of Agentic AI training strengthens Bell Integration’s AI Journey Success Programme, a structured engagement model designed to support organisations at every stage of their AI transformation.AI Advisory Services - Aligning Strategy with ImpactBell’s experts work with leadership teams to identify where AI, and Agentic AI in particular, can drive the most measurable value. This includes roadmap development, opportunity assessment, governance planning, and alignment with organisational priorities.AI Consulting Services - Driving End-to-End TransformationFrom envisioning autonomous workflows to architecting and implementing AI systems, Bell provides hands-on consulting to integrate Agentic AI into core business processes. Solutions are customised to meet the requirements of highly regulated industries such as finance, energy, and government.AI Training Services - Building Internal CapabilityThe AI Training Academy delivers the skills organisations need to understand, operate, and scale AI responsibly. The new Agentic AI courses enable teams to design autonomous systems, build prototypes, evaluate performance, and manage risk, accelerating long-term adoption and self-sufficiency.Digital Managed AI Services - Ensuring Long-Term SuccessBell provides continuous support to ensure AI initiatives evolve with changing business needs. Through monitoring, optimisation, lifecycle management, and compliance oversight, organisations are equipped to maintain AI systems that consistently deliver measurable value.Supporting London’s Leadership in AI InnovationWith AI research clusters spanning King’s Cross, Shoreditch, Canary Wharf, and the City, London is emerging as Europe’s premier centre for AI adoption and innovation. Bell Integration’s enhanced training capability supports the following.• Financial services organisations deploying autonomous decision-support systems• Retail and e-commerce innovators using AI agents to transform customer experience• Public-sector bodies modernising digital citizen services• Technology and telecom enterprises scaling automation and predictive intelligence• Heavy industries and logistics providers seeking operational optimizationBell Integration’s London-based AI consultants, trainers, and managed services teams ensure organisations benefit from local expertise backed by global best practices.“By embedding Agentic AI training into our end-to-end AI journey framework, we’re giving UK organisations the knowledge, tools, and ongoing support required to become true leaders in the AI-driven economy,” Mr Abbasi added.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees - including 400 AI specialists and growing - Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, and managed services through to sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.

