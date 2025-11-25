FY 2025 Financial Statements for the Twelve Months ended June 30, 2025 Press Release

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2025 Financials for the Twelve Months Ending June 30th, 2025

OAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2025 financial statements for the twelve months ending June 30, 2025, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.



