FY 2024 Financial Statements for the Six Months ended December 31, 2024

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2024 Financials for the Six Months Ending December 31, 2024

OAKLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK: DEWY) announced that its FY2024 financial statements for the six months ending December 31, 2024, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

