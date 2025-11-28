Bell Integration Expands Agentic AI MCP Services to the U.A.E.

Driving Responsible Agentic AI Adoption with Secure, Governed Model Context Protocol (MCP) Frameworks

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global technology consultancy specialising in digital transformation and enterprise-scale AI, has announced the expansion of its Agentic AI MCP Consulting and Services in the United Arab Emirates. The new service offering is designed to help enterprises and government entities implement secure, governable Agentic AI systems through Bell’s advanced Model Context Protocol (MCP) architecture.The MCP framework ensures that autonomous AI agents operate within strict boundaries of intent, compliance, and data security, safeguarding organisations from the escalating risks associated with Agentic AI deployments “As Agentic AI systems become more autonomous, the need for rigorous governance and context integrity becomes critical,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration. “Our MCP services give organizations the assurance that their AI agents behave reliably, ethically, and within defined operational contexts, especially vital in highly regulated and security-sensitive environments like the U.A.E.”What is Model Context Protocol (MCP)?The Model Context Protocol is a framework that governs how Agentic AI agents access, interpret, and act on contextual data including access to disparate data and applications. MCP enforces:• Contextual fidelity – Ensuring agents operate only within permitted knowledge boundaries• Auditability – Full traceability of decisions and agent behavior• Policy enforcement – Alignment with data sovereignty, industry regulations, and organizational policy• Security integration – Embedding secure identity and access controls into AI workflowsThis expansion brings MCP consulting and implementation services to U.A.E. based clients seeking to safely scale Agentic AI initiatives across industries such as:• Government and Smart Cities• Banking and Financial Services• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals• Oil, Gas, and EnergyStrengthening AI Governance in the GulfBell Integration’s move aligns with the U.A.E.’s ambitions under the National AI Strategy 2031, which prioritizes ethical, secure, and human-centric AI adoption. Bell’s MCP services will help enterprises mitigate the operational and reputational risks of AI misuse, while unlocking its transformative potential with confidence.Key components of the U.A.E. offering include:• MCP readiness assessments and risk audits• Custom MCP framework design and deployment• Governance and security tooling for Agentic AI• AI policy workshops and regulatory alignment advisory• Local sales and support teams based in Dubai and Abu DhabiAbout Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets, employing over 1000 people globally, including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by many global Finance, Telcos, Government and Public Sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.To learn more about Bell Integration’s Agentic AI services, visit www.bell-integration.com

