Creatio Publishes LATAM Edition of The State of AI Agents & No-Code, Revealing AI Agent Adoption and No-Code Momentum

Findings show that nine in ten organizations in Latin America will treat AI agents as a strategic priority by next year

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced the release of The State of AI Agents & No-Code: Latin America Edition . The report uncovers how business and technology leaders across the region are evolving their approach to AI, moving from early experimentation to enterprise-level strategy, and how no-code tools are accelerating this shift.The research, based on Creatio’s 2025 AI Agent and No-Code Adoption Survey, respondents represent a broad range of roles in digital transformation, operations, and technology.Findings reveal that AI agents have rapidly become a board-level topic across Latin America. More than half of business and technology leaders in the region report that AI is already being discussed at the board level, while nearly all expect it to become a core strategic priority within the next year. This shift demonstrates how quickly organizations are moving beyond pilot projects and into coordinated AI strategies that connect technology investment with long-term business outcomes.According to the report, leaders in Latin America are focusing their AI agent efforts on growth and operational excellence. The strongest adoption areas include sales, marketing, customer success, and IT operations. Most leaders see AI as an enabler of reinvention rather than a means of workforce reduction, with the majority expressing optimism about AI’s potential to transform enterprise operations.No-code technology is playing a major role in helping organizations turn that optimism into action. The survey shows that 77 percent of Latin American companies have already implemented low-code or no-code platforms, with most deploying them at the departmental level. This approach is helping businesses bridge skills gaps, modernize legacy systems, and move faster on AI-driven innovation without relying solely on technical teams.Leaders also point to persistent challenges around data quality, system integration, and internal expertise. Many view no-code and AI-native platforms as essential to addressing these barriers by allowing non-technical employees to participate directly in building and improving AI-enabled workflows. This is helping organizations reduce dependency on scarce technical talent while increasing innovation capacity across the enterprise.“In Latin America, AI has evolved from a buzzword into a true business driver,” said Agustin Alaman, VP LATAM at Creatio]. “Executives are no longer discussing AI in theory. They are acting on it, deploying AI agents to empower teams, drive growth, and deliver measurable impact. Combined with no-code innovation, this shift is setting the stage for the next era of enterprise transformation.”The findings suggest that Latin American organizations are entering a more mature phase of AI adoption. They recognize both the opportunities and the challenges ahead, and they are leveraging no-code technology to accelerate implementation and democratize innovation. With AI agents now reaching the boardroom, the region is poised to play a leading role in the global movement toward intelligent automation.The full report, The State of AI Agents & No-Code: Latin America Edition, is available for download here https://www.creatio.com/page/the-state-of-ai-agents-and-no-code-latam-edition-report About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

