Fluidmaster Selects Creatio to Power Global Growth with Agentic Platform

Fluidmaster, world's #1 brand in its industry, embraces AI-native no-code CRM to drive growth across regions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio, a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that Fluidmaster has chosen Creatio to introduce an enterprise-wide CRM system to support rapid expansion into European markets. With Creatio’s agentic platform, Fluidmaster is building a modern digital ecosystem for lead generation, customer engagement, and global growth.Founded in 1957, Fluidmaster has grown into the top toilet repair brand worldwide, trusted by both professional plumbers, DIYers, and OEMs. Its products are distributed worldwide through major home improvement retailers, hardware chains, and plumbing wholesalers in regions including North America, the U.K., and several major European markets. As the company continues its expansion into the EU, Fluidmaster recognized the need for a centralized CRM for the whole enterprise to create internal efficiencies, improve sales, and provide a complete view of customer interactions across regions.Creatio was chosen for its agentic capabilities, no-code and AI-native foundation, bringing together applications and AI agents within a single platform. The deployment will span Sales, Service, and Marketing, along with Studio Creatio, providing Fluidmaster with a system to support growth, optimize workflows, and unify customer engagement across regions.“Creatio stood out for its flexibility, intuitive design, and AI-native foundation. It will empower our people to work smarter and adapt rapidly as we enter new markets,” said Stuart Cronie at Fluidmaster.The decision was also shaped by practical considerations. Fluidmaster valued the no-code freedom that enables business users to configure workflows without IT, the speed of implementation that shortens time to value, and the seamless experience throughout the sales cycle. Together, these factors gave the team confidence that Creatio is the right long-term solution. The rollout is being delivered by Webrixs, a Creatio partner with expertise in enterprise CRM transformation.“Fluidmaster’s decision reflects the growing demand for agentic automation as organizations look for platforms that deliver both speed to value and measurable ROI”, said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio.With more and more enterprise companies switching to Creatio’s agentic platform, the trend underscores a growing demand for independence to shape CRM solutions around the business—delivering both sustainable growth and financial efficiency.About FluidmasterFluidmaster is the world’s #1 toilet repair brand, offering a complete line of products. Trusted by plumbers, DIYers, and OEM toilet manufacturers, Fluidmaster products are distributed worldwide through home improvement and hardware stores, plumbing wholesalers, and retailers across markets that include North America, the U.K., and several major European countries. Learn more at www.fluidmaster.com About WebrixsWebrixs is a digital transformation consultancy and Creatio partner specializing in CRM, automation, and no-code solutions. The company helps organizations modernize operations, streamline customer engagement, and accelerate growth through innovative technology platforms.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic platform for new era CRM and workflow automation with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more about Creatio at www.creatio.com

