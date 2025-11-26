Bell Integration Expands Agentic AI Consulting Services into the U.A.E.

Empowering Gulf Enterprises with Next-Generation Agentic AI Development and FinOps Solutions

As Agentic AI systems become more autonomous, the need for rigorous governance and context integrity becomes critical” — Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in IT transformation and digital services, has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge Agentic AI Consulting Services into the United Arab Emirates. This move marks a significant milestone in Bell Integration’s global growth strategy and underscores its commitment to supporting innovation-led economic diversification across the Gulf region.The expanded service portfolio includes Agentic AI Development , which focuses on building autonomous AI agents capable of reasoning, decision-making, and self-optimization, as well as Agentic FinOps, a specialized solution to help enterprises streamline financial operations in AI-driven environments.“As Agentic AI systems become more autonomous, the need for rigorous governance and context integrity becomes critical,” said Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration. “Our MCP services give organizations the assurance that their AI agents behave reliably, ethically, and within defined operational contexts, especially vital in highly regulated and security-sensitive environments like the U.A.E.”Transforming Business Operations with Agentic IntelligenceBell Integration’s Agentic AI Consulting framework is designed to address the growing need for self-directed AI systems that operate with minimal human intervention. From automated supply chains and predictive analytics to dynamic customer experience platforms, Agentic AI unlocks new levels of agility and performance across industries.The U.A.E. expansion includes:• Dedicated regional consulting teams in Abu Dhabi and Dubai• Tailored solutions for government, finance, logistics, and energy sectors• Localized Agentic FinOps frameworks for cloud-native cost optimization• Collaboration with U.A.E.-based AI accelerators and innovation hubsCommitment to the RegionBell Integration’s increased commitment in the U.A.E. market aligns with the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence. The company will also explore partnerships with academic institutions and government bodies to support talent development and responsible AI adoption.About Bell IntegrationWith over 25 years of experience, Bell Integration helps organizations deploy, manage, and optimize complex IT systems and digital transformation initiatives. From enterprise infrastructure to intelligent automation, Bell delivers outcomes that matter—quickly, securely, and at scale.To learn more about Bell Integration’s Agentic AI services , visit www.bell-integration.com

