Standing out through sustainability – Trust's Impact Report 2024-2025

Trust's Impact Report 2024-2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust announces the release of its 'Impact Report 2024-2025', marking another year of sustained progress in the company's Environmental, Social and Governance strategy. Full of information and updates on Trust's continued commitment to sustainable growth, it summarises the achievements and ongoing work the company is doing to create lasting positive impact. Some highlights include:EcoVadis Gold for the third consecutive yearIn March 2025, Trust was awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year. This recognition places the company in the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months, and the top 2% of companies in the wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software industry. With elevated requirements for all medal tiers at the beginning of every year, maintaining this status demonstrates Trust's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices.Partnering with the UN Global CompactTrust has strengthened the foundation of its ESG strategy by joining the United Nations Global Compact. This partnership aligns the company with the UNGC's Ten Principles covering human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. As such, this partnership further supports the social and governance pillars of Trust's sustainability work alongside the company’s already existing environmental commitment through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).Setting new standards in ergonomic designTrust has achieved official ErgoCert certification for three of its leading ergonomic products – the Bayo II Wireless and Bayo+ mice, and the Keyra Ergonomic Keyboard – becoming the first PC accessories brand to receive this recognition. This milestone reflects the company's mission to make healthy, comfortable working accessible to all, whilst supporting workplace wellbeing and inclusivity.Significant packaging improvementsBetween Q2 FY24 and Q2 FY25, Trust achieved a 25% reduction in plastic and a 32% reduction in foam used in product packaging. Where plastic remains necessary, it has been upgraded to recycled plastic, demonstrating a clear commitment to reducing environmental impact across every aspect of product development.Looking aheadBeyond these achievements, the company is preparing to optimise its distribution network with a regional distribution centre setup that will enable quicker deliveries whilst significantly reducing transport-related carbon emissions. Groundwork is also being laid for the upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP), which will provide consumers with detailed transparency about product features, materials, origin, and recyclability. In addition to the strategies already in place, plans like these will further push Trust on its sustainable path, now and into the future.“This year has brought meaningful progress for Trust, along with new challenges that motivate us to go even further,” says Dorothee de Backer, Head of Product. “As a company, we don’t aim to just meet expectations when it comes to sustainability, but go beyond them – through our products, our packaging, and the comfort, quality and durability we provide our consumers. That's what inspires us every day, and that's the mindset that will drive the next chapter of our sustainability journey."About Trust InternationalTrust International B.V. was founded in 1983 and is the one-stop brand for digital lifestyle accessories. We are a global company on a mission to simplify everyday life with clever and increasingly sustainable solutions. Our broad assortment covers quality products at an affordable price to fulfil every need around the house, office, and on the go. With a focus on producing more sustainable products through our Clevergreen label, we are dedicated to protecting the environment whilst continuing to provide consumers with products they know, love, and Trust. Whether it’s for your laptop, gaming device, tablet, desktop, smartphone or TV, discover all of our lines - including Trust Home & Office, Trust Smart Home and Trust Gaming. Thanks to local sales teams, Trust’s products are available in 50 countries: from local shops to larger electronics stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and online.

