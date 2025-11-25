G2A.COM Unlocks Adventure with the Launch of Its First Fortnite Map

G2A x Fortnite Map Campaign

Players Can Compete for Steam Decks and Exclusive G2A.COM Rewards Through December 31

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2A.COM, the world’s largest marketplace for digital entertainment, is inviting gamers everywhere to step into a new kind of challenge with the launch of its first-ever custom Fortnite map. Designed as a three-phase adventure, the map blends exploration, combat, and skill-based platforming into a fast-paced race where only the quickest players will claim victory.The G2A Fortnite Map takes players on a journey through three distinct worlds. First, the Forgotten Ruins, where hidden chambers and ancient riddles guard the key to progress. Next, CyberCore, a futuristic metropolis under siege where players must battle relentless enemies. Finally, New Heights, a skybound platforming gauntlet that demands precision and nerve. Only those who secure all three keys can unlock the Gate 2 Adventure.To make the challenge even more exciting, G2A.COM is rewarding the fastest finishers with Steam Deck consoles and exclusive G2A.COM codes. Every player who completes the map receives a unique code with their time, which can be entered on a dedicated landing page to see if they rank among the top competitors.“We wanted to create something that feels like more than a campaign,” said Maja Puchalska, Brand and Core Markets Marketing Manager at G2A.COM. “This Fortnite map is about giving players an experience that is fun, competitive, and rewarding. It’s our way of celebrating the community and offering prizes that make gaming even better.”Here’s how players can join the G2A.COM Fortnite Map and participate in our giveaway:• Enter the Fortnite map code: 4629-8989-5119• Complete all three missions to unlock the Gate 2 Adventure• Submit your completion code on the G2A.COM landing page for a chance to win through December 31The G2A Fortnite Map is now available worldwide with English, German, Spanish, Polish, and French localization.About G2A.COM:G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 35 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 135 million items. Users can choose from more than 90,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award for the Best Merchant Team of the Year in Anti-fraud and Cybersecurity, alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

