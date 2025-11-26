Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Anticipated to Grow at 22.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market In 2025?

The size of the corporate learning management system (LMS) market has seen significant expansion in the last few years. This market is projected to swell from $12.25 billion in 2024 to $15.02 billion in the following year, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. Factors like talent development and employee engagement, the emergence of blended learning, cost efficiency, the globalization of workforces, and the rise of e-learning and digital transformation have contributed to this growth in the historical timeline.

The market size for the corporate learning management system (lms) is projected to witness steep growth in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $34.26 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as vendor consolidation and platform evolution, globalization alongside multilingual support, integration with HR and talent management, perpetuating learning culture, as well as a focus on the welfare of the employees. Key trends that are predicted to shape the forecast period include artificial intelligence and personalised systems, immersive technologies, data privacy and protection, automation coupled with chatbots, integration with HR technology.

Download a free sample of the corporate learning management system (lms) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13830&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market?

The corporate learning management system (LMS) market is expected to expand in the coming years due to the escalating demand for training that is skill-based and focused on specific goals. This type of training revolves around the enhancement of particular skills and aligns learning objectives with preset goals or outcomes. The LMS aids this form of training by offering a well-structured platform to organize, deliver, and monitor learning content that is specifically designed for distinct skills and objectives. For example, GOV.UK, a government department in the UK, reported in September 2024 that adult involvement in further education and skills in the UK had climbed to 1,627,320, a 0.9% increase from 2022/23. In addition, there has been a 4.6% rise in participation in adult education and training, reaching 863,790. Therefore, the augmented demand for skill-based and goal-driven training is propelling the growth of the corporate LMS market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Industry?

Major players in the Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Xerox Corporation

• Aptara Inc.

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

• Blackboard Inc.

• PowerSchool

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market In The Globe?

Key players in the corporate learning management system market are leveraging tools that are more technologically innovative, such as digital, self-service, and educational tools, to establish a competitive edge. These digital, self-service educational resources are online platforms that empower users to engage with educational content independently, cultivating an autonomous learning experience. For example, in September 2023, UK's cargo management system provider, Hermes Logistics Technologies (HLT), launched the Hermes Learning Management System (LMS). It's an exceptional digital self-service academic tool that provides a centralized location for HLT customers and employees, ensuring consistent training with structured courses, FAQs, instructional videos, and guides. The purpose of LMS is to augment staff knowledge, simplify onboarding procedures, and perfect software implementations, leading to better and efficient operations, along with enhanced use of the Hermes Cargo Management System (CMS).

What Segments Are Covered In The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report?

The corporate learning management system (lms) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Type: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Software And Technology, Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Government And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Course Management Software, Content Management Systems, Assessment And Evaluation Tools, Reporting And Analytics Tools, Mobile Learning Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Customization Services

View the full corporate learning management system (lms) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-learning-management-system-lms-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for corporate learning management systems (LMS). It is anticipated that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region in the subsequent years. The analysis of the corporate LMS market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Geographic Information System Gis Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geographic-information-system-gis-software-global-market-report

Laboratory Information System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-information-system-global-market-report

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/magnetic-resonance-imaging-systems-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.