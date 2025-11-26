Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Projected to Reach $14.58 Billion with 15.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the recruitment process outsourcing market has experienced fast-paced growth. The market size is projected to increase from $7 billion in 2024 to $8.18 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The noted growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as prioritizing core competencies, global accessibility of talent, the rise in remote working trends, as well as compliance and regulatory challenges.

The market size of recruitment process outsourcing is anticipated to experience quick expansion in the coming years. It's projected to increase to $14.58 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The upsurge during the prediction duration can be ascribed to factors such as the deficiency of talent and skill gaps, the adaptability and scalableness, improved applicant experience, data-guided decision-making, and developments in recruiting technologies. Key trends during this time span include the integration of AI and automation, virtual recruiting platforms, bolstered employee value proposition (EVP), AI that puts humans first, along with talent pooling and pipelining.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market?

Remote work trend, characterised by a shift in corporate norms that allow employees to work outside of the traditional office environment, is poised to drive the increase of the recruitment process outsourcing market. This change in work culture, often carried out at home or other locations, is a result of a quest for better work-life balance, cost-effectiveness for employers and employees, and technological advancements that support remote cooperation. The ability to recruit beyond geographical limits enables firms to access a wide and diverse pool of talent. Recruitment process outsourcing providers can tap into their wealth of knowledge and resources to recruit potential employees from various regions, thus boosting the chances of securing the right talent for remote roles. Reports from Forbes Media LLC, a U.S. media company, in June 2023, revealed that approximately 12.7% of full-time workers were remote in 2023 while 28.2% adopted a hybrid model in the U.S.A. Moreover, projections indicate that there will be a surge of remote workers up to 32.6 million by 2025. Hence, the rising trend of remote work is a significant factor propelling the expansion of the recruitment process outsourcing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market?

Major players in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing include:

• Accenture Plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

• Randstad N.V.

• The Adecco Group AG

• ManpowerGroup Inc.

• Infosys Ltd.

• Allegis Group Inc.

• Aon Hewitt LLC

• Hays plc

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market In The Future?

Major corporations in the recruitment process outsourcing market are increasingly honing their focus on the creation of artificial intelligence (AI) centred solutions like Kelly Arc, in order to gain a market advantage. Kelly Arc, powered by artificial intelligence, simplifies the recruitment procedure by enabling the automation of resume analysis, pinpointing qualified applicants, and enhancing decision-making capabilities through the use of data-based insights. This is all aimed at saving time and enhancing the efficiency of talent acquisition. For example, Kelly Services Inc., a company based in the USA, rolled out Kelly Arc, an AI-driven recruitment platform, in October 2023. This platform caters to the ever-increasing demand for AI and automation talent by pairing employers with specifically skilled professionals, such as robotic process automation (RPA) experts, developers, and project managers.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

The recruitment process outsourcing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: On-Demand, Function-Based, Enterprise-Based

2) By Service: On-Site, Off-Site

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Education, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By On-Demand: Temporary Staffing, Project-Based Hiring

2) By Function-Based: Recruitment For Specific Functions, Talent Mapping And Pipelining, Screening And Assessment

3) By Enterprise-Based: End-To-End Recruitment Management, Global Recruitment Services, Employer Branding And Strategy Development

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the prime region for the recruitment process outsourcing market. The fastest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. Covered in the report on the recruitment process outsourcing market are regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

