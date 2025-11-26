Simulation Learning Market to Reach $47.17 Billion by 2029 with 17.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Simulation Learning Market Size And Growth?

The market size for simulation learning has seen a significant expansion recently. The value is expected to surge from $20.45 billion in 2024 to $24.41 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The historic growth can be linked to heightened focus on experiential learning strategies, escalating demand for practical training in various sectors, broadening of online education and distance learning, and the development of startups in the simulation learning sphere.

The market size of simulation learning is predicted to witness substantial acceleration in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a value of $47.17 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The forecasted period’s growth can be ascribed to factors such as the proliferation of simulation learning, an enhanced emphasis on environmental sustainability, the enlargement of simulation learning content libraries, the emergence of simulation learning ecosystems facilitating seamless integration, and the advancement of simulation-based evaluation. Key trends during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence, the acceptance of virtual reality, the rising popularity of simulation learning, cybersecurity training, and technological progression.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Simulation Learning Market?

The growth of the simulation learning market is projected to take off due to a rise in investments in educational technology. This form of technology makes use of digital tools and resources to enrich educational outcomes, teaching, and learning. The popularity and investments in educational technology have been expanding due to its recognized capacity to improve learning outcomes, meet changing educational needs, and increase accessibility in a fast-digitalizing universe. In educational technology, simulation learning is commonly used to create engaging experiences for developing practical skills within a safe environment. For example, a generative AI project was funded by the UK Government in August 2024 with $5.18 million (£4 million). This project aims to lessen the workload of teachers by having AI trained on curriculum guidelines, lesson plans, and anonymized pupil data. Consequently, the growth of the simulation learning market is being motivated by the rise in investments in educational technology.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Simulation Learning Market?

Major players in the Simulation Learning include:

• Siemens AG

• Thales Group

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• CAE Inc.

• ESI Group

• Ansys Inc.

• McGraw-Hill Education LLC

• Pluralsight Inc.

• Laerdal Medical Corporation

• D2L Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Simulation Learning Market?

Leading organizations in the simulation learning market are utilizing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to develop smart, cutting-edge solutions such as simulated learning platforms. These platforms provide immersive, interactive learning experiences that increase engagement and prolong knowledge retention. Simulated learning platforms are educational resources and environments that employ simulations to create an immersive and realistic training experience. For example, Finprov Learning Private Limited, a company based in India, launched a simulated learning platform called PracticePot in June 2024. This platform is designed to enhance skill growth for graduates in India. The key purpose of this initiative is to bridge the divide between theoretical learning and practical application, thus improving their employability in a competitive job market. PracticePot offers students the chance to work on live projects in real-time, giving them the practical experience they need to understand and implement their academic knowledge in real-world situations.

How Is The Simulation Learning Market Segmented?

The simulation learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Software

2) By Delivery Modes: Web-Based Simulation, Cloud-Based Simulation, On-Premises Simulation

3) By Applications: Medical, Enterprise, Education, Civil Aviation, Defense And Security, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Simulation Equipment, Virtual Reality (VR) Devices, Augmented Reality (AR) Devices

2) By Software: Simulation Software For Training, Virtual Learning Environments, Simulation Management Software

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Simulation Learning Market?

In 2024, North America led the simulation learning market, with considerable growth projected. The report on the simulation learning market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

