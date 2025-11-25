Indonesia’s BJA Group Commemorates 20 Million Gamal Trees Planted, Reinforcing Deforestation-Free Biomass Commitment

BJA Group held its second Family Gathering with more than 3,000 employees and their families, celebrating the 20 millionth Gamal tree planting in Popayato, Gorontalo. BJA Group Director Zunaidi thanked employees at the Family Gathering in Popayato, reaffirming the company’s commitment to local prosperity. Pohuwato Regent Saipul A. Mbuinga praised BJA Group’s 20 million Gamal tree achievement—far exceeding the district’s 1 million-tree target—and noted the company’s role in reducing local poverty from 17.11% to 15.25%.

POHUWATO, GORONTALO, INDONESIA, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BJA Group, comprising PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi (BJA), PT Banyan Tumbuh Lestari (BTL), and PT Inti Global Laksana (IGL), announced the successful planting of its 20 millionth gamal tree (gliricidia sepium). This milestone reinforces the Group’s commitment to developing a deforestation-free, sustainable, and legally compliant biomass industry in Indonesia.

The ceremonial planting took place at BTL’s plantation in East Popayato, followed by an employee gathering at Proklamasi Field, Popayato, Pohuwato Regency, Gorontalo Province, attended by approximately 3,000 employees and their families, along with local government officials.

Since launching its plantation program in May 2022, BTL has planted approximately 20.4 million gamal trees across 4,080 hectares. Gamal is a renewable and fast-growing species widely used as a feedstock for wood pellet production. It supports multi-cycle harvesting and landscape rehabilitation, helping strengthen BJA Group’s position as a leading player in Indonesia’s sustainable and deforestation-free wood pellet industry.

Director of BJA Group, Mr. Zunaidi, stated that this accomplishment reflects the company’s enduring contribution to Indonesia’s clean energy t ransition.“Planting 20 million gamal trees is not just a number—it’s proof that biomass can grow without deforestation. Our operations remain strictly legal, transparent, and aligned with national and international sustainability standards,” he said.

All BJA Group operations comply with the Sistem Verifikasi Legalitas dan Kelestarian (SVLK), Indonesia’s Timber Legality and Sustainability Assurance System issued by the Government of Indonesia. This ensures that all wood-based products are legally sourced, traceable, and sustainably managed—supporting Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments and the EU–Indonesia FLEGT VPA framework.

Driving Local Economic Growth Through Sustainable Biomass Development

Beyond its environmental achievements, BJA Group is a significant economic driver in Pohuwato Regency and Gorontalo Province. As of September 2025, the Group employs 1,501 employees, with 84.5% being local residents. More than 3,000 people depend on the Group’s economic activities, generating an estimated IDR 7 billion in monthly local income circulation. Up to 18 November 2025, the Group has exported 530,461 tons of wood pellets, contributing USD 74.17 million in export value.

During the commemoration event, employee representatives expressed gratitude for the company’s role in providing stable job opportunities that enable families to prosper without leaving the region.

The Regent of Pohuwato, Mr. Saipul A. Mbuinga, applauded the Group’s achievement, noting that its large-scale tree-planting program has surpassed the district’s Regional Medium-Term Development Plan 2025–2029 target of 1 million trees. He also highlighted the company’s contribution to reducing Pohuwato’s poverty rate from 17.11% (2024) to 15.25% (2025), underscoring the positive influence of a robust investment climate.

"Pohuwato’s poverty rate dropped from 17.11% in 2024 to 15.25% this year,” Regent Saipul A. Mbuinga said. “This progress is the result of a strong and growing investment climate in our region, and BJA Group is an important part of that.”

Director Mr. Zunaidi reaffirmed the Group’s long-term sustainability vision. “We remain fully committed to expanding our reforestation efforts, strengthening deforestation-free biomass operations, and enhancing the socio-economic impact for surrounding communities. With continued support from government and local stakeholders, Pohuwato can emerge as Indonesia’s leading hub for green energy,” he concluded.





