Indonesia’s BJA Group Plants 20 Millionth Gliricidia Tree in Push for Deforestation-Free Biomass

Biomasa Jaya Abadi Group has planted its 20 millionth Gliricidia tree, marking a major step in the country’s push for sustainable, deforestation-free biomass.

POHUWATO, GORONTALO, INDONESIA, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomasa Jaya Abadi (BJA) Group, Indonesia’s largest licensed integrated wood pellet producer, on Friday planted its 20 millionth Gliricidia (gamal) tree as part of its effort to expand renewable energy feedstock while maintaining legal and deforestation-free operations.

The milestone reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable biomass production and highlights the role of the sector in supporting local livelihoods in Gorontalo Province. BJA Group consists of PT Biomasa Jaya Abadi (BJA), PT Banyan Tumbuh Lestari (BTL), and PT Inti Global Laksana (IGL).

The tree-planting event was held at BTL’s planting block in East Popayato, Pohuwato Regency. BTL began planting Gliricidia in May 2022 and has since grown an estimated 20.4 million trees across roughly 4,080 hectares. The earliest plantings have reached about 8 meters in height with trunk diameters of around 8 centimeters. The trees are expected to be harvested at 4 to 5 years of age, when they typically grow to 10–12 meters tall with trunk diameters of 10–15 centimeters. All seedlings are produced at BTL’s own nurseries.

BJA Director Zunaidi said the 20-million-tree milestone underscores the company’s commitment to developing sustainable bioenergy while preserving Gorontalo’s environment. He said timely replanting after land preparation is a core principle of the company’s approach.

“This shows that Indonesia’s biomass industry can grow without deforestation,” he said. “Every Gliricidia tree we plant represents our effort to build a renewable energy future from sustainable raw materials and to support the livelihoods of people in Pohuwato.”

Gliricidia is a key raw material for BJA Group’s wood pellet production. The fast-growing species can be harvested four to five times from a single planting cycle, with a rotation of four to five years. The crop also contributes to land conservation due to its dense planting capacity — 5,000 trees per hectare — and extensive root network.

BJA Group’s production process complies with Indonesia’s Timber Legality and Sustainability Assurance System, known as SVLK. Laksmi Wijayanti, director general for sustainable forest management at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said SVLK ensures wood products are traceable, legal and produced sustainably. The system supports Indonesia’s Nationally Determined Contribution and aligns with international frameworks such as the FLEGT-VPA.

“We want to show that Indonesia’s wood pellet industry is legal, sustainable and beneficial to communities,” Zunaidi said.

BJA Group is also a major employer in Pohuwato. As of September 2025, the group and its affiliated loading-and-unloading unit, PT Berkah Indah Gorontalo (BIG), employ 1,501 workers. Of that number, 1,083 — more than 72% — are Pohuwato residents. Another 12.5% are from other regencies in Gorontalo Province, bringing the total share of local workers to 84.5%. Only 15.5% of employees come from outside the province.

Company data show that BJA Group now supports the livelihoods of roughly 3,000 people, including employees and their families. Monthly economic circulation from employee income in Pohuwato is estimated at about Rp7 billion.

Zunaidi thanked government agencies, community members and other partners for their support. “What we plant today is for the next generation,” he said.

