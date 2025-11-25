Africa targets $5 Billion Project Pipeline as Green Economy Summit Returns for Fourth Edition

Africa stands at the frontier of both climate risk and innovation. AGES exists to bridge that gap by connecting scalable, investment-ready projects with partners who can finance measurable impact.” — Emmanuelle Nicholls, Portfolio Director for the Green Economy at VUKA Gro

CAPE TOWN , WESTERN CAPE , SOUTH AFRICA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The critical climate negotiations at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, are underscoring the urgent need to translate global ambition into tangible investment and action. This imperative resonates directly with the upcoming fourth edition of the Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES), scheduled for 24–27 February 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town. Africa’s transition to a climate-resilient, low-carbon future will take centre stage at the event, which is presented with the title sponsorship of Sanlam Investments. This year’s edition underscores a shared commitment to accelerating investment into Africa’s green and blue economies at a defining moment for global climate action.Organised by the VUKA Group under the theme “From Ambition to Action: Scaling Investment in Africa’s Green and Blue Solutions,” AGES 2026 will bring together governments, institutional investors, development finance institutions, innovators, and sustainability leaders intent on unlocking climate-aligned capital for the continent’s most pressing development priorities. With more than 580 delegates, over 150 investors, and 200 project developers expected, the Summit reflects a growing pipeline of investment opportunities estimated at USD 5 billion across renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, digital climate intelligence, adaptation technologies and climate finance platforms.“Africa stands at the frontier of both climate risk and innovation,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, Portfolio Director for the Green Economy at VUKA Group. “AGES exists to bridge that gap by connecting scalable, investment-ready projects with partners who can finance measurable impact.”The AGES 2026 programme directly channels the momentum of COP30, focusing on the investment implications of the global climate agenda, from accelerating the energy transition and advancing climate finance mechanisms to scaling adaptation, resilience and nature-based solutions. Through sessions addressing Article 6 carbon markets, the financing of climate-resilient cities and water systems, the decarbonisation of industry, and the rise of AI- and IoT-enabled climate intelligence, the Summit positions African stakeholders at the centre of shaping investment-ready pathways for a just transition.Speakers across this year’s edition reflect the depth of expertise shaping Africa’s climate and finance landscape:• Barbara Buchner, Global Managing Director, Climate Policy Initiative• Catherine-Candice Koffman, Regional Director Africa, Green Climate Fund• Dorah Modise, Executive Director, Presidential Climate Commission• Andrew Johnstone, CEO, Climate Fund Managers• David Obura, Chair, IPBES• Matsi Modise, Africa Lead, World Climate FoundationA central feature of AGES 2026, the Investment Pitch and Showcase Programme, returns with a curated pipeline of vetted projects presented directly to investors. These include proposals in renewable energy, battery storage, climate-resilient water systems, mobility electrification, waste-to-value innovation, circularity, climate-smart agriculture and resilience technologies. Projects range from early-stage USD 1 million concepts to industrial-scale ventures exceeding USD 100 million, attracting participation from DFIs, venture capital firms, commercial banks, blended-finance platforms and corporate climate investment vehicles.The Summit will also host technical site visits across Cape Town, with delegates observing operational examples of Africa’s low-carbon transition at solar-powered industrial precincts, circular-economy pilots, climate-resilient water systems and community-based adaptation projects. These visits illustrate how climate investments translate into jobs, competitiveness and long-term resilience.AGES 2026 is anchored by a broad network of continental and global partners. Alongside Sanlam Investments as title sponsor, institutional partners include:• The Green Climate Fund• GuarantCo• The Climate Policy Initiative• Standard Bank• The World Bank• Regional policymakers, municipal authorities and leading private-sector sustainability actors.Their involvement ensures the Summit drives year-round capital mobilisation, not just dialogue.As global competition for climate finance intensifies, AGES 2026 offers a platform for Africa to articulate its climate investment agenda with clarity and ambition — grounded in data, policy frameworks and the continent’s vast natural and human capital. With five years remaining in the UN SDG decade of action, the Summit stands as both a milestone and a measure of Africa’s readiness to translate climate ambition into investable, scalable action.More information or registration: www.greeneconomysummit.com Members of the media are urged to apply for media accreditation The event programme is also available for download.Media enquiries and interview requests:Nomsa Mdhluli | Nomsa@tishalacommunications.com | +27 71 628 6231Tshepang Mokoena | Pr@tishalacommunications.com | +27 76 682 9608

