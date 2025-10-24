Dr Dion George is the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment of the Republic of South Africa addressing delegates at CMAS Resident Representative of UNDP South Africa and Director of the Africa Sustainable Finance Hub, Africa Region, UNDP Storm Patel, Commercial Director, TASC, South Africa Sandra Lindström, Head of International Climate Cooperation, Swedish Energy Agency

The Beginning of Africa’s Carbon Market Story: Integrity, Equity, and Growth Take Centre Stage

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Africa is poised to take a leading role in global carbon markets, positioning its natural assets as a source of sustainable growth and community development, according to speakers at the keynote session “Scaling Carbon Markets for Africa’s Sustainable Growth” at the Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS) 2025. The session opened with remarks from Candice Stevens, CEO of the Sustainable Finance Coalition, who emphasised the continent’s opportunity to harness its ecosystems for inclusive development and climate action.Hon. Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, set the stage by unveiling the Draft South African Carbon Markets Framework and the Draft Carbon Credit Revenue Plan, which aim to establish high-integrity carbon finance channels while ensuring local benefits. “One credit, one use, one count — no double counting, no overselling, no ambiguity,” said Minister George. He further underscored Africa’s strategic potential, noting, “Africa must move from being a price taker to being a price setter in the global system.”Other speakers highlighted the critical elements for scaling Africa’s carbon markets. Fenella Aouane of the Global Green Growth Institute stressed that the era of framework design is over: “From readiness to results — Article 6 is no longer about design, but delivery,” she said. “Global carbon governance is evolving; implementation defines progress and impact.” Sandra Lindström from the Swedish Energy Agency reinforced the importance of transparent reporting and verification, noting, “Strong verification and transparent reporting are key to credible carbon markets,” and added that international collaboration accelerates sustainable outcomes.Maxwell Gomera of the UNDP Africa Sustainable Finance Hub emphasised that carbon markets can deliver real benefits on the ground: “Carbon markets won’t fix everything, but built with integrity, they send real money to the ground and keep forests standing.” He added, “We must translate carbon revenues into tangible benefits for local communities.” Estherine Fotabong of AUDA-NEPAD highlighted continental coordination as key to harmonising standards: “Let us ensure carbon finance works for Africa with integrity and equity at its core,” and “Continental frameworks provide the backbone for harmonised, fair, and inclusive markets.”Storm Patel of TASC showcased people-centred carbon projects that simultaneously address climate impact and livelihoods. “We’re not meeting at the end of a story—we’re meeting at the beginning of one,” Patel said. “People-centred projects prove that climate action and livelihoods can advance together.”The session underscored several recurring themes, including integrity and trust, equitable benefit-sharing, capacity building, and regional collaboration. Speakers emphasised that Africa’s carbon markets can transform forests, oceans, and rangelands into sustainable revenue streams, fund local adaptation and clean energy projects, and attract global investment while retaining value locally.CMAS 2025 concluded that moving forward requires operationalising national and regional carbon market frameworks, scaling transparency and governance, investing in human capital, mobilising private finance, and centring communities in market design. Speakers also encouraged the importance of showcasing successful projects to build confidence and demonstrate Africa’s leadership potential in global carbon markets.VUKA GroupCarbon Markets Africa Summit is organised by VUKA Group, which has more than 20 years’ experience in serving the business community across Africa.The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the official host organisation. Other partners and sponsors for this inaugural event include the following:Strategic institutional partners: AUDA NEPAD and UNEP.Diamond sponsor: TASCGold sponsors: FSD Africa, SGS and Trees for the Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.