KennCo Launches New Video Series with Brendan Tierney and Cars Ireland to Promote Young Driver Safety

KennCo Insurance launches new video series aimed at helping young drivers.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo is excited to announce the launch of a new video series aimed at helping young and learner drivers build confidence and get on the road safely. This new project is a collaboration with existing partners Brendan Tierney, KennCo’s young driver ambassador, and the leading motoring platform Cars Ireland.Getting a licence and driving solo for the first time can be daunting for new drivers. This new video series aims to make the process a little easier by offering practical advice on everything from applying for and passing the driving test to developing the skills needed to anticipate dangers and navigate the roads safely.Featuring KennCo’s young driver ambassador and professional driving instructor, Brendan Tierney, the series delivers practical tips, expert guidance and real-life insights for young and learner drivers straight from Brendan’s own experience.The videos will also provide valuable information for parents on how to best support their son or daughter during the learning process. The new content will be launching soon across all KennCo Insurance social media channels.Noel Gavin, Marketing Manager at KennCo Insurance, commented on the project: “We’re delighted to be continuing our work with Brendan and the team at Cars Ireland on this new series. At KennCo, we’re really passionate about supporting the next generation of safe drivers and our new video series is a great way for us to do that. We’re trying to give young people and their families a free, accessible resource to help them achieve a massive milestone with confidence. And, most importantly, keep them safe on the road.“You can watch the full series on Instagram

