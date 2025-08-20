KennCo Urges Driver Vigilance in Response to RSA Motorcycle Safety Report

Look Twice for Bikes. KennCo is urging motorists to be more aware of motorcycles and bikes.

IRELAND, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the publication of a new report on motorcyclist safety from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), KennCo Insurance is issuing an urgent appeal to all car, van and young drivers to increase their awareness of motorcyclists on Irish roads.The ‘Motorcyclist Spotlight Report’ provides a detailed analysis of collision data between 2020 and 2024. Its findings highlight specific dangers and trends that motorists need to understand in order to protect more vulnerable road users.Key findings from the RSA report include:- An average of 21 motorcyclists were killed and 177 were seriously injured each year from 2020 - 2024.- The most common cause identified in multi-vehicle collisions resulting in serious injury was a ‘failure to observe’ by another driver.- 63% of motorcyclist fatalities involved collisions with other vehicles, with cars being the most common other vehicle involved (59%).- Junctions are significant danger zones, accounting for 27% of all motorcyclist deaths.- The risk increases on weekends, with half of all fatalities occurring on a Saturday or Sunday.These statistics underscore the vulnerability of motorcyclists, who have none of the physical protections as car and van drivers.A motorcycle can be easily hidden in a driver's blind spot and it can be difficult for other road users to accurately judge their speed or distance, particularly at junctions. The data clearly shows that a momentary lapse in a driver's concentration can have devastating and life-altering consequences.Noel Gavin, Marketing Manager for KennCo Insurance, commented on the report’s findings. “The statistics from the RSA are a sobering but strong reminder of our duty to protect vulnerable road users. It's all about awareness when the most common cause of collisions is often a simple failure to observe. We are asking every driver to build one simple habit: ‘Look Twice for Bikes.’ An extra glance at a junction or when changing lanes takes only a second, but can prevent a tragedy."For drivers looking for more detailed advice on this topic, KennCo has an updated guide on motorcycle safety that provides practical tips for sharing the road safely and is a valuable resource for all motorists.About KennCo Insurance: KennCo Insurance is a 100% Irish-owned company providing car, van, travel and home insurance policies for over 20 years. KennCo is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and promoting road safety for all motorists.

