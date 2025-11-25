Gamechain Collective: Driving the Evolution of Player-Owned Ecosystems

A collaborative event exploring the intersection of Web3 gaming, decentralized digital economies, and the future of interaction and ownership

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the VAP Group GameChain Collective is a flagship side event that you’ll get to experience on December 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. As a part of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week , this event will talk about some of the finer details that are discussed at the Global Games Show, a premier B2B gaming event, organized by the VAP Group.This event is aimed at fostering collaboration between powerful communities that are capable of driving growth and development in Web3 gaming and blockchain technology. A panel discussion on “The Future of Play: Innovation, Ownership, and Incentives”, followed by a fireside chat and an open mic session where attendees can share their own stories and experiences, are some of the key highlights of the event.With NFTs powering player-owned ecosystems, it’s only a matter of time before on-chain gaming starts booming once again. With Abu Dhabi’s rich and technologically advanced ecosystem powering Gamechain Collective, it has all the required infrastructure to help promote the next generation of decentralized gaming technologies starting from 2026 and beyond.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Blockchain and Web3 in On-chain gaming.Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re interested in learning more about the future of gaming and digital entertainment, or you’re a developer keen on making waves in decentralized gaming, then head over to https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is an organization dedicated to building and growing global communities around AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. The organization has over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains and has a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global networks, uniting them in one large, holistic web.

