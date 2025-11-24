Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine in the Sioux Falls Area

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court, has sentenced a Sioux Falls, South Dakota man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The sentencing took place on November 17, 2025.

Brett Berglund, 54, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, fine, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Berglund was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance by a federal grand jury in November 2024. He pleaded guilty on August 18, 2025.

In 2024, Berglund operated as a sub-distributor for a California-based drug trafficking organization. Berglund purchased methamphetamine from the organization and re-sold it in the Sioux Falls area. Berglund plead guilty to distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the DEA. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Joyce prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Berglund was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.