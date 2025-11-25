Goldwin Headquarters by Good Place and Maf Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Goldwin Headquarters

Good Place and Maf's Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Goldwin Headquarters by Good Place and Maf as the winner of the Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the office design, positioning it among the best in the industry.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of Goldwin Headquarters within the interior design landscape. This recognition underscores the design's alignment with current trends and its potential to shape future practices, setting a new standard for office spaces that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and employee well-being.Goldwin Headquarters stands out for its masterful integration of traditional Japanese techniques, such as plastering, mud walls, and borrowed scenery, with a minimalist approach that emphasizes natural materials and a harmonious connection to the outdoors. The design concept envisions the six floors as a unified entity, akin to a single growing tree, creating a diverse yet cohesive office environment that fosters creativity and communication.The Silver A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for Good Place and Maf to continue pushing the boundaries of office design, inspiring future projects that prioritize authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for nature. This recognition motivates the team to further explore innovative solutions that enhance the workplace experience and contribute to the evolution of the interior design industry.Project MembersGoldwin Headquarters was designed by a talented team from Good Place and Maf, including Saori Takata and Ryota Unno as designers, Toshiya Maekawa as designer from Maf, and Yosuke Kunii and Haruna Kageyama as project managers from Good Place.Interested parties may learn more at:About Good Place and MafAt Good Place, a unique design method called "Scene Design" is utilized. This approach entails the conceptualization and user experience of a space, which is then defined as a "scene." By aligning their practice with the business activities of clients and envisioning the future users of the spaces they design, Good Place implements a design approach that proposes specific spaces as solutions. Good Place and Maf is based in Japan.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original, functional, and emotionally impactful creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the prestige and credibility of this recognition in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately creating a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorcompetitions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.