Minister Blade Nzimande officially opens Science Forum South Africa 2025, 25 Nov

Tomorrow, Tuesday, 25 November, 2025, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will officially open Science Forum South Africa 2025 (SFSA)

Hosted by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), in partnership with the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa, SFSA is Africa’s foremost platform for strategic science, technology and innovation dialogue.

This year’s SFSA takes place from the 24 to 28 November 2025 at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria. This year is particularly significant as Science Forum South Africa celebrates 10 years of insightful dialogue and pleasantly coincides with the conclusion of South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

This year’s SFSA will take place under the theme “Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society ”

SFSA 2025 will bring together over 6000 participants, including scientists, policymakers, youth innovators, entrepreneurs, international delegates and civil society representatives – with global reach through live streaming and digital platforms.

SFSA 2025 will also showcase 91 high-level panel discussions on science diplomacy, inclusive innovation and STI financing, disruptive technologies, science journalism, entrepreneurship innovation, research capacity-building and the AU's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2034.

Delegates can expect to participate in over 38 side events that will take place from 24 to 25 November covering topics such as science diplomacy, Africa-Europe science collaboration, aligning innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, and circular innovation. SFSA 2025 will also include an exhibition with dozens of engaging exhibits.

One of the exciting features of Science Forum South Africa 2025 is the South African Tech Challenge 2025. This is a flagship initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) that was managed by the University of the Witwatersrand’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct as well as the Innovation Bridge Portal.

With R3 million in prize money, the South African Tech Challenge is one of South Africa’s premier innovation competitions.

The Challenge aims to identify six high-potential SMMEs whose technologies address societal challenges while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The winners of this Challenge will be awarded their prize money at a special ceremony that will be led by Minister Nzimande on 25 November 2025.

Over the past decade, SFSA has evolved to become more than just conference – it is a dynamic platform where the visionaries who are committed to shaping Africa’s future through science and global cooperation, converge.

To see the full list and to register, click here:

https://www.sfsa.co.za/programme/

The media are invited as follows:

Side events and panel discussion (attendance by registration only)

Date: 24 to 25 November 2025

Time: 08:00 to 19:00

Official opening by Minster Nzimande and the South African Tech Challenge 2025

Date: 25 November 2025

Time: 16:30 to 18:30

SFSA sessions

Date: 26 to 28 November 2025

Time: 08:00 to 17:00

Panel discussion with the Embassy of Finland

Date: 26 November 2025

Time: 09:35 to 11:05

Grassroots Innovation Awards Ceremony

Date: 26 November 2025

Time: 18:30 to 21:00

Closing ceremony

Date: 28 November 2025

Time: 12:00 to 13:45

