Special Investigating Unit investigates South African Tourism Board

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and improper conduct in the affairs of the South African Tourism Board (SA Tourism) and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State. Proclamation 297 of 2025 empowers the SIU to investigate allegations of the procurement of media buying services linked to three specific invoices and purchase orders, as well as payments made for services that were not rendered.

The investigation will focus on contracts where media buying services were paid for but either not delivered or not fully executed as stipulated in the agreements. The investigation will determine whether the media buying contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective.

The SIU will also examine potential violations of applicable legislation, including instructions or guidelines issued by the National Treasury. Additionally, the Unit will assess whether the procurement adhered to the internal manuals, policies, and procedures of SA Tourism, particularly concerning payments for services that were not rendered.

The Unit is mandated to investigate any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Board or the State, with specific attention to payments made for media buying services that were not delivered. The scope of the investigation includes any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of SA Tourism, the applicable suppliers or service providers, and any other person or entity involved in the alleged scheme involving media buying and services not rendered.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 March 2020 and 21 November 2025. It also empowers the SIU to investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action. The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Tel: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates