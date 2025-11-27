Buckeye Commons Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Marking a Major Milestone for the City of Buckeye

Buckeye Commons Ribbon Cutting

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City officials, business leaders, and community partners gathered Monday morning for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Buckeye Commons , the region’s newest premier retail destination. The event, held from 9:00AM to 10:30AM, celebrated the continued growth and economic expansion of Arizona’s fastest-growing city.Located at 1045 N Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85326, Buckeye Commons is a 147,000-square-foot power center strategically positioned at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and the I-10 freeway. The development is anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods (opening 2026), Home Depot (also opening 2026) and Costco, which is already open and serving the community. With a strong tenant mix of national, regional, and local retailers, Buckeye Commons is set to become the leading power center in the West Valley trade area.A dynamic mix of businesses is open or opening soon, including restaurants and specialty services. Future confirmed dining options include Panera Bread, Slim Chickens, and Starbucks, with additional retail and commercial offerings rolling out through 2026. Several tenants are already welcoming customers, including Credit Union West, Dip Nail Bar, Jimmy John’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Over Easy Breakfast, Playa Bowls, Red Wing Shoes, Sleep Number, State Farm Insurance Agency, The Joint Chiropractic, and Dentists at Buckeye Commons.During the ceremony, Buckeye Mayor Eric Osborn highlighted the significant impact of this development on the community, stating:“On Monday we gathered to celebrate the official ribbon cutting of Buckeye Commons, one of our community’s newest premier retail destinations. Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc.'s ( SIHI ) investment has helped transform this area into a vibrant commercial hub, bringing not only the new shopping and dining options residents have been asking for, but also critical infrastructure improvements, including extended roadways, upgraded intersections, and expanded utilities that pave the way for future growth. This project represents far more than a beautiful shopping center; it creates local jobs, enhances quality of life, and strengthens the economic vitality of our city.”Buckeye Commons is projected to generate millions of dollars in annual economic activity through retail sales, property and sales tax revenues, and sustained job creation. This expanding trade area, supported by significant residential growth and infrastructure investment, positions Buckeye Commons as a catalyst for additional commercial development along the I-10 corridor.Along with Mayor Osborn, several representatives from Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. (SIHI) were in attendance. The Buckeye Chamber of Commerce was also well represented, with Deanna Kupcik, President, and Tedy Burton joining the celebration to welcome the new development to the community.With additional openings planned throughout 2025 and 2026, Buckeye Commons continues to bring new jobs, expanded services, and increased economic strength to the area, reinforcing Buckeye’s position as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic cities in Arizona.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Carrie Burkholder, SIHI Marketing Consultantburkholderdm1@gmail.comc/t (949) 354-2822Stay updated on new retailers, restaurant openings, and community events by following us on social media at Instagram & Facebook: @BUCKEYECOMMONSAbout Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. (SIHI)Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is a privately owned real estate investment, development, and management company focused on creating high-quality commercial properties throughout the Southwest. With a portfolio that spans retail, industrial, and mixed-use assets, SIHI is committed to delivering projects that enhance communities, support economic vitality, and meet the needs of rapidly growing markets. SIHI’s developments combine strategic locations with strong tenant mixes, infrastructure investment, and long-term asset stability. For more information, please visit: www.sihiproperties.com About Buckeye CommonsBuckeye Commons is a 147,000-square-foot power center located at Verrado Way and the I-10 freeway in Buckeye, Arizona. Designed as the region’s premier retail and dining destination, the center is anchored by Costco (now open) and will welcome Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot in 2026. Buckeye Commons features a curated mix of national, regional, and local retailers, restaurants, and essential services, meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding West Valley trade area. With exceptional visibility, strong daily-needs tenants, and ongoing infrastructure improvements surrounding the site, Buckeye Commons is positioned to serve as a long-term economic catalyst for the community.

