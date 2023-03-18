Pristine, State-of-the-Art Dental Spa Grand Opening in Glendale
Worry Less. Smile More.
Our focus is on your oral health, not our egos. Say goodbye to judgment and fear around your oral health. At Smile Science, it’s about you! We really want to change your relationship with dentistry.”GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Science Dental Spa in Glendale, AZ is pleased to announce the grand opening of their innovative dental facility. The new dental spa is designed to provide the most modern and relaxing dental experience possible for patients of all ages. With cutting-edge technology coupled with the latest dental science in comfortable surroundings, the skilled team led by Dr. Dawson and Dr. Turke, are committed to providing a great dental experience.
— Dr. Rich Dawson
The Smile Science Dental Spa offers a wide range of dental services, including routine cleanings and exams, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, Invisalign, conscious sedation and emergency appointments. Doctors Dawson and Turke are highly trained and experienced dental professionals who are dedicated to providing the highest quality care with no judgment. Ever. Their focus is on helping patients discover their best smile, no matter where their oral health is right now.
Smile Science features the latest technology and equipment, including digital x-rays, intraoral cameras, and advanced treatment planning software. Patients can also take advantage of amenities such as massage chairs, aromatherapy, noise-canceling headphones, and every streaming service to binge-watch their favorite show.
"We are excited to bring our unique dental spa concept to Glendale," said Dr. Dawson, founder of Smile Science Dental Spa. "Our focus is on your oral health, not our egos. Say goodbye to judgment, fear, and stress surrounding your oral health. Here at Smile Science, it’s not about us, it’s about you! We really want to change your relationship with dentistry.”
The Grand Opening Celebration of Smile Science Dental Spa is on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 2:30 pm. The event will be held at the dental facility, at 20118 N. 67th Ave, Suite C308 in Glendale located in The Village at Arrowhead shopping center near Aj’s Fine Foods. The whole community is invited to come and celebrate this special occasion. There will be a raffle basket prize for one lucky winner, featuring a spa package from the shops at the center. In addition, catering will be provided by AJ's Fine Foods. Come enjoy delicious treats and iced tea while getting to know the team and exploring the beautiful new facility.
The Smile Science Dental Spa team is accepting new patients and invites the Glendale community and residents of the West Valley to visit their new facility. To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, please visit their website, call the office or pop in and say hello.
