Colle AI (COLLE) Launches Creator-Ready Visual Logic Builder for Rapid NFT Concept Prototyping

New drag-and-build AI system accelerates design workflows and enables instant prototype generation across blockchains

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-NFT platform, has launched its Creator-Ready Visual Logic Builder—an advanced prototyping system designed to help creators rapidly assemble, test, and refine NFT concepts with unprecedented speed. The tool introduces an intuitive visual environment that transforms complex asset logic into simple, modular building blocks.The Visual Logic Builder enables creators to design NFT behavior, metadata flow, and multichain interactions using an interactive drag-and-build interface. Supported by Colle AI’s adaptive automation engine, the system converts each visual configuration into a deployable prototype, ready for instant review or multichain preparation. This significantly reduces technical friction and empowers artists, brands, and developers to iterate at high velocity.Optimized for seamless cross-chain compatibility, the builder supports Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—ensuring conceptual prototypes translate smoothly into scalable digital assets. With real-time logic simulation and automated error checking, creators can validate NFT structures early, eliminating bottlenecks before production.“Prototyping is where ideas take shape, and creators deserve tools that match their imagination,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “The Visual Logic Builder turns complex NFT logic into an accessible design experience, giving creators the freedom to prototype rapidly and bring concepts to life across chains.”The launch reinforces Colle AI’s commitment to delivering next-generation creation systems for the Web3 ecosystem. With its visual, modular approach, the builder expands creative possibilities—making NFT prototyping faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

