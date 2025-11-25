Fidelity Home Group Recognized as Florida's Top-Rated Mortgage Company with Specialized Loan Programs & Expertise

Fidelity Home Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelity Home Group, Florida's trusted mortgage experts, has earned recognition as the state's top-rated mortgage company, achieving an A+ Better Business Bureau rating alongside consistently high five-star reviews from thousands of satisfied clients across the Sunshine State. The Orlando-based lender is redefining the home financing experience through a combination of industry-leading expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a client-first philosophy.

With headquarters in Orlando and service extending throughout Florida, Fidelity Home Group distinguishes itself by offering an extensive portfolio of mortgage solutions that many traditional lenders cannot provide. From first-time homebuyers in Tampa Bay to real estate investors in the Florida Keys, the company delivers transparent, personalized lending experiences tailored to each client's unique financial situation.

Company representatives note that Fidelity Home Group's competitive advantage lies in its ability to serve complex borrower scenarios that other lenders often decline. The firm specializes in Non-QM loans including Bank Statement and Asset Qualifier programs, HELOCs and home equity loans, DSCR and investor loans that can close in an LLC, non-warrantable condo and condotel financing, delayed financing, stated income and construction-to-permanent and bridge loans.

"We don't force clients into a one-size-fits-all box," according to Erik Björklund - VP of Mortgage Lending. "Our broad portfolio ensures we match borrowers with the loan that truly fits their goals, whether they're self-employed, business owners, move-up buyers, real estate investors, or luxury coastal property purchasers."

Fidelity Home Group emphasizes its Florida-exclusive focus as a core differentiator, with mortgage experts who deeply understand the state's unique real estate nuances, including coastal property financing, HOA complexities, property insurance challenges, and condominium regulations. The company also offers an Advanced Homebuyer Pre-Approval that undergoes full underwriting review, giving buyers a competitive advantage nearly equivalent to all-cash offers.

The mortgage company combines digital efficiency with personalized service through its "Tech + Touch" approach, featuring easy-to-use online application portal, automated milestone tracking, and direct access to dedicated mortgage experts seven days a week. Transparency remains a core value, with real-time loan updates, clear explanations, and no hidden fees throughout the lending process.

As an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association, The Florida Home Builders Association, The Guide to Florida, and WalletHub, Fidelity Home Group has established itself as a trusted partner to real estate professionals, builders, CPA's, and financial advisors statewide.

About Fidelity Home Group

Fidelity Home Group is Florida's top-rated mortgage company, offering more options, more transparency, and simplicity in home financing. Based in Orlando and serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout Florida, the company provides comprehensive mortgage solutions for primary residents, second-home buyers, and investors. With an A+ BBB rating and hundreds of five-star reviews, Fidelity Home Group combines deep Florida market expertise with innovative technology to deliver exceptional client experiences.

Contact:

Erik Björklund | VP of Mortgage Lending

hello@fidelityhomegroup.com

407-955-4575

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.