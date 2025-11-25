EHC Revenue Advisors Announces 'Anti-Billing Company' Model with $50M+ in Recovered Claims for Healthcare Providers

EHC Revenue Advisors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EHC Revenue Advisors, an executive-led revenue cycle management partner, today announced its positioning as "The Anti-Billing Company," a designation that reflects its commitment to radical transparency, measurable outcomes, and open-book analytics in the healthcare revenue cycle management sector.

The company has recovered more than $50 million in denied and underpaid claims across its provider client base, with an average recovery of $750,000 per engagement driven by targeted denial remediation strategies. This milestone underscores the company's focus on turning revenue leakage into measurable financial lift for healthcare organizations.

According to company representatives, EHC Revenue Advisors differentiates itself through an executive-led operating model that embeds senior-level operators directly with provider teams, ensuring hands-on leadership rather than a "set-and-forget" vendor approach. The company's RevOps 360™ platform provides clients with live visibility into every claim, denial, and dollar, supported by predictive analytics and actionable recovery plans.

At the core of the company's service offering is its proprietary Denial Disruption™ program, which focuses on systematic denial prevention and root-cause eradication rather than solely addressing back-end appeals. This prevention-first methodology aims to shrink denial rates and days sales outstanding while systematically recovering underpayments.

The company serves healthcare providers with particular specialization in behavioral health and substance use treatment settings, including multi-site outpatient facilities, residential treatment centers, detoxification programs, medication-assisted treatment providers, and partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. Representatives note that the company's deep expertise in behavioral health payer nuances, authorization rules, and multi-state Medicaid complexity is embedded throughout its workflows.

EHC Revenue Advisors operates under an SLA-backed accountability framework featuring weekly executive scorecards and measurable targets designed to provide providers with predictable outcomes. The company maintains an open-book analytics approach that allows clients to access the same real-time data and insights available to the EHC team, creating what the company describes as a traceable audit trail for every revenue cycle action.

Looking ahead, the company aims to become the most trusted RCM partner in behavioral health by continuing to eliminate revenue friction and unlock cash flow for providers, enabling clients to shorten waitlists, expand clinical staff, open new treatment sites, and increase their impact on patient care.

About EHC Revenue Advisors

EHC Revenue Advisors is an executive-led revenue cycle management partner delivering radical transparency and measurable outcomes through its RevOps 360™ platform and Denial Disruption™ program. Specializing in behavioral health and high-denial environments, the company combines open-book analytics with SLA-backed accountability to make every claim, denial, and dollar visible, predictable, and actionable for healthcare providers.

Contact:

Sheri Stout, CEO

Email: info@ehc-revenueadvisors.com

Phone: (302) 470-8028

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.