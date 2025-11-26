Ronald Peguero Serves Homebuyers and Sellers in Northeastern Pennsylvania Real Estate

Ronald Peguero

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronald Peguero , real estate professional and co-leader of The Peguero & Placencio Team with Keller Williams Real Estate, serves residential clients throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. With three years in the real estate industry, he supports homeowners preparing to sell and first-time buyers entering the market. His work includes guiding clients through pricing considerations, market activity, and transaction requirements within the Wilkes-Barre region and surrounding communities.Peguero’s role with The Peguero & Placencio Team focuses on residential property transactions, including single-family homes, multi-family properties, and investment-focused purchases. He works with clients in both English and Spanish, supporting accessibility for buyers and sellers across diverse communities in the region. His service model includes providing information on listing preparation, market timelines, and purchasing steps, allowing clients to navigate the process with clear expectations and documented requirements.Throughout his three years in the field, Peguero has concentrated on serving home sellers seeking market visibility and competitive positioning for their properties. He also works with first-time buyers who are evaluating financing options, property selection, and long-term ownership goals. In addition to these services, he assists clients interested in residential investment, including identifying properties suited for long-term income and stability within the Northeastern Pennsylvania housing market.In 2023, Peguero was named Rookie of the Year by the Keller Williams Greater PA Region, recognizing performance among early-career professionals within the organization. This recognition reflects his participation in regional real estate activity and his involvement in supporting clients across multiple transaction types. His work continues to include the Wilkes-Barre area and neighboring communities throughout Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, where the team provides guidance on market conditions, property research, and transaction documentation.As co-leader of The Peguero & Placencio Team, Peguero collaborates with colleagues at Keller Williams Real Estate to provide resources related to local housing trends, listing processes, and buyer education. The team supports residents seeking primary residences, investment properties, or entry into homeownership. Their services include consultation, property showings, and coordination with lenders and other industry professionals involved in residential transactions across Northeastern Pennsylvania.The Peguero & Placencio Team remains available to assist clients interested in buying or selling homes within the region’s residential markets. The team continues to serve communities in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and provides information on current listings and market developments for prospective clients.For more information, The Peguero & Placencio Team with Keller Williams Real Estate is available to support clients throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

