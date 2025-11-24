'Tis the Season: New York State Department of Agriculture and Mar...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today led the Department’s 10th annual tree-cutting tradition at Bell’s Christmas Trees, a NYS Grown & Certified Christmas tree farm in Accord, New York. The 9-foot Fralsam Fir, a Fraser-Balsam hybrid, will be proudly displayed at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center in December, greeting New Yorkers and visitors alike during the busiest travel and shopping season of the year. The annual tree cutting event highlights New York’s Christmas tree industry, which has a $14 million economic impact for the State, and encourages buyers to shop local at farms and agricultural businesses as they find the perfect trees, gifts, and treats this holiday season.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our annual tree-cutting tradition is not only a great way to kick off the holiday season, but it’s also a chance to remind New Yorkers of the high-quality, home-grown products they can purchase to celebrate the holidays while supporting New York State’s top-notch and diverse agricultural industry. I encourage everyone looking for the perfect Christmas tree or gift to shop local this year in support of their neighbors and this important agricultural sector.”

Commissioner Ball led the tree cutting ceremony, accompanied by representatives from Ulster County, the Town of Rochester, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County, the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, and the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, alongside Bell’s Christmas Trees owner Brian Bell and family. During the event, the group also celebrated Bell’s Christmas Trees’ membership in the New York State Grown & Certified program. The farm is one of 46 New York State Grown & Certified tree farms, all of which adhere to environmental sustainability standards in growing their trees.

Bell’s Christmas Trees is located in Accord, NY and is nestled between the Shawangunk Ridge and the foothills of the Catskill Mountains. Through hard work and diligent pursuit of knowledge, the farm has become one of the largest choose and cut Christmas tree farms in the Hudson Valley. The Bell family’s goal is to provide quality, fresh cut trees to smiling faces year after year. The hard work and detail that goes into each tree and the family experience of cutting your own tree on the farm will help create warm memories on cold days for so many families.

The farm opens the day after Thanksgiving and is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:30-4:30 and Saturday and Sunday 8:30-4:30 until sold out. Visitors may select their own Christmas trees, with 12 different varieties of tree available to choose from. Bell’s also features a selection of potted trees, which can be planted after the holiday season. A gift shop features ornaments and decorations as well as locally made maple syrup, honey, and hand-crafted items. Handmade wreaths, greenery, and more items are made right on the farm. To learn more, visit bellschristmastrees.com.

The tree chosen during the annual celebration will be proudly decorated and displayed at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, encouraging visitors to consider buying a local tree this year. The decorated tree will also feature a NYS Grown & Certified topper to be revealed on December 8.

In addition to the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, all the State’s regional Welcome Centers and associated Taste NY Markets will display a New York State-grown Christmas tree or wreath this season, helping to promote New York’s Christmas tree industry to visitors. Taste NY Markets statewide also feature a variety of pre-made and custom gift baskets perfect for the holidays. The Markets are stocked with a wide variety of local food, beverage, and gift ranging from regional specialty foods to bath and beauty products to local craft beverages which are all grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Customers may reach out to a Taste NY Market near them to learn about specific offerings and details. Visit taste.ny.gov to find your local Welcome Center and Taste NY Market.

At the New York State Capitol, the holiday tree was grown in Ballston Lake, Saratoga County, and stands at approximately 40 feet tall. It will be lit during the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks Festival on Sunday, December 7. Four ten-foot Balsam and Fraser fir trees from McDonough’s Farm, located in East Greenbush, Rensselaer County, will also be on display in the Empire State Plaza Concourse. McDonough’s Farm is part of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York.

New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Every holiday season, the Empire State Plaza and New York State Capitol are adorned with beautiful trees grown locally in the Capital Region. OGS is proud to maintain a long-standing festive tradition of working with New York families and farms to provide trees that bring joy to our state's communities. We are grateful to the Christopher family for donating this year’s holiday tree at the Capitol, and we look forward to having New Yorkers from across the state join us at the Tree Lighting and Fireworks Festival on Sunday, December 7.”

In addition, the Russ family in the Town of East Greenbush contributed the most famous tree in the world, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, to the state’s Christmas celebrations earlier this month. Commissioner Ball joined Rockefeller Center staff on November 6 to watch as the 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce was hoisted onto a truck to go to New York City to become a Christmas icon.

About the Christmas Tree Industry in New York

According to the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, New York State ranks sixth in the nation in number of tree farms and fourth in the nation in acres dedicated to growing trees, with over 875 tree farms sprawling across nearly 20,000 acres. By selecting a tree from any of New York’s local tree farms, New Yorkers and their families support this important agricultural sector, which has an estimated economic impact of $14 million dollars annually.

About the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center

As travels bring visitors through New York for Thanksgiving this week, and throughout the festive season, the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center provides an opportunity to fuel up on refreshments and learn about the area. First opened in 2018, the Welcome Center promotes New York's world class food and beverage products at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, Orange County.

The Welcome Center includes a Taste NY Market, operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County, offering locally-made food and gifts like artisanal jams, maple products, honey, chips and crackers, granola, organic skin and hair care products, and New York State wooden serving ware. The shop also sells I LOVE NY merchandise, including shirts, magnets, and travel mugs. Visitors are also welcomed by a 270-degree wraparound video screen that highlights local tourism attractions and destinations. Outside the Center, a large I LOVE NY sculpture provides visitors with an iconic spot for group photos and selfies. A Walk of Fame recognizes famous New Yorkers from the region, and a patio offers café seating.

In addition, the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center is offering a variety of holiday promotions this season, including 20% off the entire store on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and New Year’s Day; coupon codes for ShopTasteNY.com on Cyber Monday with a $20 purchase; 20% off Kosher items during Hanukkah; and 20% off holiday gifts and candy from December 1 through the 28. Additionally, the Welcome Center is hosting a variety of tasting and sampling events throughout the season, and is giving away a free New York bottle opener magnet with a purchase with the Simon+ app. Follow along and get the full schedule at facebook.com/HVCWelcomeCenter or instagram.com/hvcwelcomecenter.

Taste NY’s online marketplace, ShopTasteNY.com, is also operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County and offers opportunities to shop for New York agricultural products and gifts from the comfort of home. ShopTasteNY.com offers a variety of products from across New York, from honey and jams to artisan gifts, reflecting each region’s offerings. Participating partners and products are featured on a rotating basis to ensure the diversity of the product line and regional representation.

Black Friday into Cyber Monday will feature 30% off all products. December 2 into December 25 will feature 20% most items with a select few still at 30% off. Orders made during Black Friday up until Christmas will get a surprise coupon packaged into their purchase. Coupons are distributed at random and range from 5% off the next order up to $40 off. Please note, orders should be placed by December 15 to ensure delivery for Christmas.

Brian Bell, owner of Bell’s Christmas Trees, said, “Our family values tradition and we are proud to be a part of the traditional tree cutting with Commissioner Ball and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. It is an honor to be part of this event highlighting real New York Christmas trees.”

Michael Naccarato, President of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York, said, “When you buy a New York-grown Christmas tree, you’re boosting the local economy, supporting a family business, and getting a beautiful, high-quality product. I encourage everyone looking for the perfect holiday décor this year to shop at a local Christmas tree farm – you won’t be disappointed.”

Kim McDonnell, Taste NY Market Manager at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, said, “We’re thrilled to showcase a local Christmas tree, grown right in the Hudson Valley, at our Welcome Center this holiday season. This year it’s more important than ever to shop local and support small businesses, from Christmas tree farms to the unique food and beverage businesses whose products are available in our Taste NY Market. We’re stocked up for the holiday season and encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to stop by during their travels to check out the Christmas tree and get the perfect gift, made locally with care, for their loved ones this year.”

Colleen Monaghan, Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, said, “Year-round, the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center, run by our team at CCE Sullivan, showcases all that is best about our region. We’re excited to add a local Christmas tree, cut by Commissioner Ball, to our market this holiday season for visitors to admire as they shop local and support small businesses.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Buying local is one of the best things we can do, especially during the holiday season, and that includes the products lovingly cultivated on New York farms. It’s exciting that a tree from Bell’s in Ulster County will be featured at the Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center for all to enjoy. We encourage every New Yorker and visitor to our region to check out and support a New York farm business this holiday season!”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Bell’s Christmas Trees has been part of my family’s holiday tradition for more than 20 years, and it’s been a joy to watch their business grow while staying true to what makes this farm so special — a real family-run operation rooted in care, community, and quality. Supporting local Christmas tree farms like Bell’s isn’t just about buying a tree. It's about the experience of being on a beautiful farm, it’s about getting to know the farmers themselves, and it's about supporting local agriculture and the local economy. I’m proud to see Bell’s recognized through this annual tradition and grateful to Commissioner Ball and the Department of Agriculture and Markets for spotlighting the incredible work of New York's Christmas tree farmers.”

Erin Enouen, Town of Rochester Supervisor, said, “As a farmer myself, I was drawn into public service by a desire to preserve our agricultural heritage. Agriculture is the backbone of our town, supporting our economy and our sense of community. Bell’s Christmas Trees embodies that spirit. We are proud to see their work celebrated today.”

About NYS Grown & Certified

Launched in 2016, NYS Grown & Certified assures consumers that the food they are buying is local and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt food safety standards and enroll in an environmental management program. Since the program began, NYS Grown & Certified has grown and evolved to include 20 agricultural commodities and processing industries. This voluntary program is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to meet consumer demand for high-quality food and agricultural products. It is supported by a marketing campaign including on-product labels, promotional materials, and sales materials. Learn more at certified.ny.gov and follow the program on Facebook and Instagram.

About Taste NY

Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State. Taste NY aims to create new opportunities for producers through events, retail locations, and partnerships, such as The Great New York State Fair, Saratoga Race Course, and Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park.

Taste NY has grown significantly since its launch in 2013, bringing over $100 million in economic impact to New York State producers over 10 plus years of the program. Over the last decade, Taste NY has supported over 2,500food and beverage producers participating in the program through retail outlets, events, and sponsorships. Taste NY's food and beverage businesses also support the state's farmers by using New York grown and produced ingredients in their products.