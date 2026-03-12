MN Venison Donations to Fight Hunger Climb in 2025

Minnesota hunters donated nearly 14,000 pounds of venison to food banks, food shelves, and feeding programs in 2025, an amount that exceeded 2024 donations by more than 50%.

The Hunter-Harvested Venison Donation Program, which is a cooperative effort among Minnesota deer hunters, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), provides an excellent source of protein to people in need and supports efforts to manage local deer populations.

Minnesota’s various deer hunting seasons run from mid-September through the end of the year. This year included special hunts in late December that contributed to the totals.

In 2025, hunters donated 13,883 pounds of venison from 403 deer. That was up from 8,972 pounds donated in 2024, and exceeds the previous record for the past decade of 13,206 pounds donated in 2019.

The Minnesota Legislature established the program in 2007 with state funding and a fee increase for non-resident deer hunting licenses, plus a voluntary donation option on all license purchases.

Hunters and processors must adhere to specific program standards designed to prevent food-borne illness. Participating licensed meat processors are eligible for reimbursement of costs.

Minnesota Hunter-Harvested Venison Donation Program Summary

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Number of deer donated 335 237 243 212 221 251 403 Pounds of donated venison processed 13,206 8,047 9,457 7,371 7,804 8,973 13,883

