35 Areas in Nine Minnesota Counties Proposed for Spongy Moth Aerial Management in 2026

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and partner organizations are proposing to aerially manage spongy moth (Lymantria dispar) infestations this summer in nine counties across eastern Minnesota.

Spongy moth is an invasive leaf-eating insect that is among America’s most destructive tree pests. It has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests across the United States. This pest is found in most of Wisconsin and is spreading in northeastern and southeastern Minnesota.

Thirty-five management areas totaling about 152,000 acres are proposed in Aitkin, Carlton, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, Pine, St. Louis, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Residents can view an interactive map on the MDA website to determine if they are located within a proposed management area.

The proposal is to use low-flying airplanes to apply a mating disruption product called SPLAT GM-O (Specialized Pheromone and Lure Application Technology Gypsy Moth-Organic) to the tops of trees. The product contains pheromones specific to spongy moths that confuses males and prevents mating.

Residents in proposed management areas and the public are invited to attend an informational meeting to learn more about the insect and the management method.

Date/Time Description Location March 24, 6-7 p.m. Northeastern Minnesota Virtual March 30, 4:30 – 6 p.m. Winona Winona City Hall, City Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette St., #3533 Winona, MN 55987 March 31, 4:30 – 6 p.m. Rochester Development Services & Infrastructure Center, Room 163A 4001, West River Parkway NW, Suite 100 Rochester, MN 55901 April 1, 4:30 – 6 p.m. Stewartville Stewartville Civic Center, 120 City Center Stewartville, MN 55976 April 2, 4:30 – 6 p.m. Austin Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, Ruby Rupner Auditorium, 1304 21st St NE Austin, MN 55912 April 7, 6-7 p.m. Southeastern Minnesota Virtual

To register for the virtual meetings, visit the MDA website. Advanced registration is not required.

The MDA has successfully managed dozens of spongy moth infestations across eastern Minnesota to slow its full-scale invasion. Management efforts save local communities and homeowners money and protect the health of the state’s urban and natural forests.

Proposed management activities are dependent on federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. This funding has not yet been issued to the MDA.

Residents and the public can find information on spongy moth management, sign-up for text or email notifications, and see proposed management area maps on the MDA website.

Comments on proposed management activities are being accepted through April 15, 2026. Comments should be submitted in writing via mail or email to:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

###

Media Contact

Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications

651-201-6131

Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us