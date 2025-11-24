PerioCream becomes the most in-demand bonyf innovation

bonyf NV announces a faster and successful roll out of PerioCream Periodontal Paste based on NitrAdine®, applied by dental professionals as an adjunct to SRP.

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON ), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, announces a faster and successful roll out of its newest dental care innovation namely, PerioCream Periodontal Paste, a mucoadhesive formulation based on NitrAdine, applied by dental professionals as an adjunct to Scaling and Root Planing (SRP).Following the certification achievement of bonyf products including the newest innovated product named Periocream, bonyf achieved completing new supplier agreements in the three key strategic regions; West & East Europe, United States of America (USA) and Southeast Asia (SEA).For the important USA region, one strong and solid distributor partner is contracted and hereby securing access to the USA dental Market. Equally important is the realization of a performant dental Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) team which is ready to ensure in full coordination with the USA distributor, the PerioCream dental professional educational part, the PerioCream introduction, and insertion in the SRP protocols in the USA. bonyf AG initiated the certification process with FDA last October and offers in the meanwhile the time to the US distributor to prepare the USA dental care market on the PerioCream arrival and distribution expected during the 2026-year second quarter (Q2/2026).For the SEA region, 2 out of the 10 targeted PerioCream countries are contracted. Country registration commenced and approval is expected before the end of the second 2026-year quarter (Q2/2026).In the European region, 4 out of the 10 targeted PerioCream countries are contracted and a consultant expert for dental channel to cover the specific German dental care market starts a trial period on December the 1st 2025. First PerioCream deliveries are scheduled for first 2026-year quarter (Q1/2026).Furthermore, solid Middle East (ME) dental care distributors announced themselves to launch the PerioCream across the ME region. bonyf started the phase one agreement negotiations and expect a faster PerioCream registration and distribution in the ME region than forecasted before.The new PerioCream supplier agreements include confirmed PerioCream orders, show a faster PerioCream roll out than forecasted and mount today, merely one month after its EU MDR successful certification, an order value of no less than a quarter million EUR.What is PerioCream?PerioCream is a Periodontal Paste intended as a physical barrier to protect the gumline and provide pain relief after dental procedure such as Scaling and Root Planing (SRP).PerioCream Periodontal Paste as adjunct to SRP, applied on the gumline by dental professionals, acts as a protective barrier by isolating inflamed gingiva and irritated oral tissues to help reduce bleeding, enhance natural healing and prevent bacterial recolonization.The product is clinically proven to significantly reduce pain after SRP, enhance patient comfort and improve the overall SRP experience.bonyf’s strengths• Products with patented formulations• Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations• Proven clinical efficacy• Commercial presence in 37 countries• Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability• A fast-growing oral and dental care marketAbout bonyfbonyf is a European innovator in oral and dermatological care, developing clinically validated solutions for dental professionals, pharmacies, and consumers. Listed on Euronext Paris (MLBON), bonyf is headquartered in Knokke, Belgium, and operates with a growing global presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com.

