UTAH JUDICIARY ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO PUBLIC PARKING AT THE MATHESON COURTHOUSE

Salt Lake City, Utah —The Utah State Courts today announced that public parking in the underground garage at the Scott M. Matheson Courthouse will be discontinued effective January 1st, 2026.

This change is part of an ongoing effort to enhance courthouse safety and security while maintaining convenient access for court users, jurors, attorneys, and the public.

“The Matheson Courthouse is one of the busiest judicial facilities in the state,” said Chris Palmer, Director of Security for the Utah State Courts. “This adjustment aligns with national security standards and is a proactive measure to better protect the public and court employees while ensuring continued access through nearby parking options.”

Members of the public visiting the courthouse are encouraged to use public transit, including the TRAX Courthouse Station, which is located directly adjacent to the courthouse, and multiple UTA bus routes that serve the surrounding area. Several public parking facilities within one block of the courthouse are also available, including:

· 500 South Surface Lot

· WaFed Building Garage (405 S. Main Street)

· 175 East 400 South Lot

· Salt Lake City metered street parking

This decision follows a multi-agency review involving the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Courts Security, and the Administrative Office of the Courts. The review considered operational efficiency, national security guidance, and the availability of alternative parking resources in downtown Salt Lake City.

Parking will continue to be available for jurors. Public communication materials, including signage and advance notifications, will be issued ahead of the transition.

“This is a careful, balanced decision,” Palmer added. “Public access remains a top priority. The goal is to ensure that access occurs in a way that maximizes safety for everyone in the courthouse”.

Updated maps, parking information, and answers to frequently asked questions will be posted at www.utcourts.gov and displayed on-site prior to the effective date.

# # #