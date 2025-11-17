UTAH JUDICIARY RESPONDS TO THREATS IN REDISTRICTING CASE

Salt Lake City, Utah — In response to multiple requests for comment regarding Judge Dianna Gibson’s ruling in the Utah Women Voters v. Utah State Legislature redistricting case, the Utah Judiciary issues the following statement:

Though the Utah Judiciary does not comment on the specifics of any threats made toward judges or court employees, we acknowledge that such incidents have recently occurred. We call on everyone to approach concerns involving the courts with civility, respect, and constructive dialogue.

Threats of violence against judges or court personnel are unacceptable, dangerous, and may violate state or federal law. Any conduct aimed at causing fear for a ruling or undermining the safe operation of the justice system strikes at the heart of the rule of law. Such actions endanger not only the individuals targeted but the functioning of the justice system itself.

Judges have a constitutional duty to apply the law to the facts before them, independent of external pressures. That independence is essential to preserving the separation of powers and ensuring that justice is administered fairly and impartially.

When parties disagree with a judicial ruling, the appropriate and lawful avenue for addressing those concerns is the established appellate process. Utah’s courts provide a structured and transparent system for reviewing decisions and correcting potential errors, reinforcing public confidence in the integrity of the judicial process.

We encourage all Utahns to stand with the Judiciary in protecting the safety of our judges and employees and protecting the fair and impartial administration of justice.

