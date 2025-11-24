This Season of Thanks, the Cool Air Rebate Program Celebrates Community Partners Bringing Relief to Californians

Cool Air Rebate Logo

Thousands of Californians are Grateful for this One-of-a-Kind Program

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s Cool Air Rebate (CAR) Program is reflecting on a year of meaningful impact as it celebrates the program’s exceptional growth. The pilot program launched in July 2024 with two dozen participating shops in the Central Valley. In just 16 months, CAR has become a statewide program, partnering with more than 350 automotive repair shops to help nearly 11,000 residents and fund more than $4 million in repairs that would have otherwise been unaffordable.Funded solely by unclaimed deposits from sales of R-134a vehicle refrigerant, the CAR Program focuses on two urgent priorities: protecting public health and preventing environmental harm. Many families, especially seniors, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions, cannot safely drive without a working A/C system. The program helps eligible residents who meet income thresholds and have an identified A/C leak cover up to 90% of the cost of repairing their vehicle’s refrigerant system. The remaining amount is paid by the consumer at the shop when repairs are completed, ensuring the process is straightforward and affordable.“Our mission is to improve air quality across California by reducing harmful CO2 emissions from vehicles while supporting the local businesses that keep our communities strong,” said Nathan Perrine, Executive Director of the Car Care Council, which manages the CAR Program. “Through this program, we’ve already helped repair more than 3,000 vehicles, helping thousands of residents stay safe on the road and making a meaningful contribution to a cleaner, healthier environment for all Californians.”Additionally, broken or poorly maintained A/C systems can leak refrigerants, contributing to poor air quality. By providing these repairs, the program has recaptured and prevented the release of more than 605 pounds of R134a, equivalent to over 400 tons of CO2 being released into the atmosphere.The Cool Air Rebate Program strives to expand its reach across California by adding more participating automotive repair shops and partnering with aligned community organizations.For more information, visit coolairrebate.org Electronic Press Kit Assets Available:Media can access b-roll video, photos, CAR Logos and other visual assets of the Cool Air Rebate program at coolairrebate.org/press.About the Cool Air Rebate ProgramThe Cool Air Rebate Program offers financial assistance to low-income Californians to cover up to 90% of repair costs to remove leaking R-134a refrigerant – a greenhouse gas 1,400 times more harmful than CO₂ – from passenger vehicles manufactured between 1993 and 2019. Funding for the Cool Air Rebate Program comes from unclaimed deposits on cans of R-134a sold in California, in coordination with the Car Care Council and the California Air Resources Board.For more information on the Cool Air Rebate Program and to find a participating auto repair shop, visit www.coolairrebate.org

