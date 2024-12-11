Over Half Million Dollars Funded to Assist Low Income Californians to Fix Leaking Vehicle Air Conditioning Systems

Cool Air Rebate Program Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions while Keeping Californians Safe

The Cool Air Rebate Program is an outstanding example of California’s leadership to address climate change and improve public health.” — California Senator Anna Caballero

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cool Air Rebate Program (CAR) has significantly contributed to improving California's air quality and enhancing residents' well-being, providing nearly $600,000 in funding for vehicle air conditioning system repairs since its launch in Fresno, California, in July. By offering financial assistance to eligible residents, the program has repaired 550 vehicles, preventing harmful R-134a refrigerant emissions from leaking into the environment.“Our innovative program is designed to help California meet its climate change and air quality goals at the community level,” said Nathan Perrine, Executive Director of the Car Care Council , the national organization leading the Cool Air Rebate initiative. “By providing financial aid to low-income vehicle owners, we not only make their cars more efficient and comfortable but also reduce harmful emissions, improving both environmental and public health,” Perrine added.The Cool Air Rebate program is the first of its kind in the nation to remove leaking R-134a refrigerant, commonly used in vehicles manufactured between 1993 and 2019. The refrigerant is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions when it leaks into the air."The Cool Air Rebate Program is an outstanding example of California’s leadership to address climate change and improve public health. By tackling the urgent issue of vehicle air conditioning repairs, this program reduces greenhouse gas emissions to provide much-needed financial support to families across the state. The financial contribution of half a million dollars to the local automobile repair shops in just the first six months is fantastic. I’m proud to see California take action with this innovative initiative to show we can create solutions that benefit both the environment and our communities,” stated Senator Anna Caballero.During the scorching summer months, when temperatures frequently exceed 100 degrees across California, having a functional air conditioning system in a vehicle is not just a convenience—it’s a critical safety measure. Without proper cooling, vehicles can quickly become dangerously hot, posing significant health risks to drivers and passengers, including heat exhaustion, dehydration, and even heat stroke. For families, particularly those with young children, seniors, or individuals with pre-existing health conditions, the lack of air conditioning can turn everyday errands into hazardous undertakings.“As Mayor of Fresno, I am proud that our city was chosen to launch the innovative Cool Air Rebate Program. This initiative tackles the environmental challenges of our long, hot summers while providing critical financial relief to our residents,” remarked Jerry Dyer, Mayor, City of Fresno. "By repairing vehicle air conditioning systems, we’re improving air quality and making Fresno a healthier, more livable community. This program highlights Fresno’s leadership in forward-thinking solutions, and I strongly encourage residents and businesses to take full advantage of this opportunity,” added Dyer.Currently 70 automotive repair shops in 34 cities participate in the CAR program. The program is expected to expand in 2025 and beyond to serve more low income Californians. For more information about the program visit www.coolairrebate.org

