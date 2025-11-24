Patelco Credit Union’s 'Patelco at Work' Program Wins Industry Honors at MAC Awards

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union is proud to announce that its “Patelco at Work” workplace financial wellbeing program has been awarded the Bronze MAC Award in the Business Development, $1 Billion+ category. The prestigious recognition from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) highlights the program’s innovative approach to financial wellness and its measurable impact on employer engagement and member growth throughout 2024.With the impacts of financial stress to employee wellbeing costing employers nearly $200B annually, Patelco launched a bold initiative to transform employer engagement through its “Patelco at Work” program. Designed to support the financial health of working professionals, the program in 2024 reached over 54,000 employees across 150+ employer partners in the greater Bay Area with a robust suite of resources including webinars, podcasts, newsletters, and a rebranded educational curriculum that directly connects members to the products and services that strengthen their financial lives.In 2024, the Patelco at Work program achieved significant highlights:• Onboarded 33 new employer partners• Delivered 122 financial wellness presentations to 2,004 participants• Welcomed nearly 900 new members through the program• Engaged over 14,000 webinar registrants and 1,774 podcast downloadsThe program’s success stems from a strategic focus on inclusivity and relevance, offering tailored content for diverse industries and employee demographics. Topics ranged from budgeting and credit decisions to estate planning and home buying, ensuring every participant could find value in the offerings. Presentations were shared in person at company sponsored events and breakroom meetings, and also available online along with resource materials.“These engagement numbers demonstrate a strong appetite for trusted financial information, education and wellness support across a broad spectrum of the community,” said Melissa Morgan, Chief Delivery Officer for Patelco. “We are proud to partner with local employers to offer this essential service as a resource to their employees to help support and improve their financial wellbeing.”In addition to the financial education events, the Patelco at Work program includes access to its team of Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors, a new dedicated resources webpage and educational assets for employer partners, and a social media series promoting financial education.Patelco’s free and high value program enables employers to provide meaningful and lasting benefits to employees even in constrained economic conditions, as a result the Patelco at Work program continues to set a high standard for financial wellness programs in the credit union industry.For more information about Patelco at Work, visit https://www.patelco.org/community/patelco-at-work About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives through personalized solutions, advice, and expertise. Patelco has received multiple awards for excellence from leading consumer and business organizations, including Newsweek’s America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and Bankrate’s Best Credit Unions, and was named a Best-In-State Credit Union in 2025 by Forbes. Additionally, Patelco has been recognized for its financial education programming. Founded in 1936 with $500 by employees of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Patelco is headquartered in Dublin, California. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/

