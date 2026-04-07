Patelco Credit Union Earns National Industry Honor for Financial Education

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union received a 2026 Diamond Award this month from America’s Credit Unions, the national association representing credit unions and more than 140 million members nationwide, recognizing excellence in financial education for the podcast, Small Talks for Big Change. The Diamond Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious annual competition in credit union marketing, recognizing organizations that deliver exceptional results, innovative thinking, and member-focused impact, with over 1,400 entries reviewed across all categories.Patelco’s podcast, Small Talks for Big Change, offers real-world financial guidance on topics ranging from budgeting and college planning to the psychology of spending and inclusive banking. The semimonthly content reflects Patelco’s focus on member needs and delivering solutions that help grow knowledge and improve financial wellbeing for listeners.“We listen to the financial challenges people face, like inflation, caring for aging parents, trying to build savings, and respond with empathy and clarity,” said podcast host Michele Enriquez, who manages Patelco’s membership development program. “Small Talks for Big Change grew out of real conversations we’ve had in our communities, and I’m proud to be part of a team that shows up for members in ways that truly matter.”With an investment of less than $3,000, Patelco set up a podcast studio that has driven impactful financial wellness content to their communities. As one of their fastest-growing financial inclusion initiatives, Small Talk for Big Change represents a strategic evolution from traditional financial webinars to include the more accessible podcast format available on multiple streaming platforms. Patelco’s free financial resources also include a topic-specific financial wellness library, personalized financial guidance with a Certified Financial Specialist, fraud prevention assistance and member relief and support.In 2025, the program exceeded expectations, surpassing download targets by 25% and generating strong social momentum with more than 580,000 impressions. To date, Patelco's Small Talks for Big Change podcast episodes have been downloaded over 7,000 times.Listen to Small Talks for Big Change at: https://www.patelco.org/financial-wellness/podcasts About Patelco Credit Union:Headquartered in Dublin, CA, Patelco Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 520,000 members nationwide, currently celebrating its 90th year. With $9.5 billion in assets, Patelco provides personalized banking solutions, expert guidance, and financial education to help members strengthen their financial wellbeing. Patelco has received numerous industry and consumer, business and finance awards, including Newsweek’s America’s Best Regional Credit Unions, Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Union, and Best Credit Union in Milpitas and Bankrate’s Top Credit Union for 2025. Visit patelco.org for more information.

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