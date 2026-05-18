California Alliance for Jobs Announces Joshua Arce as New Executive Director

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Alliance for Jobs (CAJ) announced the appointment of Joshua Arce as its next Executive Director, effective May 15. Arce will succeed longtime Executive Director Michael Quigley , who will conclude a successful tenure leading the organization and transition to a consulting practice in June.The California Alliance for Jobs represents over 70,000 union construction workers and nearly 2,000 construction industry employers that build the state’s public infrastructure from the Central Valley to the Oregon border, driving California's economy by advocating for responsible investments in critical areas such as transportation, water systems, and the energy grid.Arce brings deep experience in workforce development, public policy, and labor-management collaboration, and he is a trusted political advisor in the state. As San Francisco's Director of Workforce Development, he led a nationally-recognized $60 million agency, coordinating with labor, business, community and educational leaders in an array of industries, including construction. Arce currently serves as President of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and is a UCLA graduate of Political Science and holds a JD from UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings).“Josh Arce is a proven leader who understands the critical role that infrastructure investment plays in creating good-paying jobs and building stronger communities,” said Clinton Myers, CEO of Myers & Sons Construction and CAJ Co-Chair. “He is a proven coalition builder with deep expertise in labor-management leadership, infrastructure funding, organizing, and political strategy, and is exceptionally well-suited to lead the Alliance into its next chapter.”Arce said he is honored to take on the role.“I’m proud to join the California Alliance for Jobs and build on its strong foundation of advancing responsible infrastructure investments that create opportunities for working families,” said Arce. “I look forward to working alongside labor, business and community partners to continue delivering projects that strengthen California’s economy and improve quality of life.”Quigley is stepping down after 18 years with the organization, during his tenure the Alliance grew into one of the nation’s most influential labor-management coalitions, advancing vital state and local infrastructure ballot measure across California. CAJ led efforts to pass over $100B in new statewide and Northern California infrastructure investments such as Prop1A (2008), Prop 22 (2010), Prop1 (2014), Prop 69 (2018), and defeating the gas tax repeal measure Prop 6 (2018).“Michael Quigley’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming California’s infrastructure landscape,” said Oscar De La Torre, Business Manager of the Northern California District Council of Laborers and CAJ Co-Chair. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, vision, and dedication to strengthening the partnership between labor and management to deliver the infrastructure our communities depend on. His tireless advocacy has helped deliver critical investments that will benefit Californians for generations.”Reflecting on his tenure, Quigley added:“Leading the Alliance over the last 11 years and working to build coalitions in support of California’s infrastructure investments has been a great honor. Together we have made significant progress in improving our water, transportation, climate and transit infrastructure but much work remains. I have worked closely with Josh over the last three years and confident that under his leadership, CAJ will continue to successfully advance critical infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for all Californians.”The Alliance for Jobs looks forward to its next era of leadership under Arce and is confident the organization will continue building on its strong foundation—securing the investments and partnerships needed to deliver the next generation of critical infrastructure projects across Northern California.Arce will assume the role at a time when California faces increasing demand for modern, resilient infrastructure systems to support its growing population and economy.About the California Alliance for JobsThe California Alliance for Jobs is a labor-management partnership between the Operating Engineers Local 3, Northern California District Council of Laborers, Associated General Contractors of California, and United Contractors, representing thousands of construction companies and tens of thousands of workers committed to advocating for responsible investments in infrastructure that support economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life across California. The Alliance is located at 1415 L Street Suite 1080, Sacramento, Calif. 95814. Phone: 916-446-2259

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