Are Manufacturers Paying the Hidden Cost of Sustainability Compliance?

STEVENAGE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturers are paying over the odds and increasing their carbon footprint unnecessarily in their efforts to comply with sustainability regulations, according to a leading sustainable waste management expert.Hertfordshire-based sustainable waste management expert Waste Mission says that most businesses simply aren’t paying close enough attention to their waste management systems. As a result, both their bottom line and the planet are suffering.Ever-tighter regulations around recycling and waste management have meant major changes for businesses. Global ESG regulations have increased by 155% in the last 10 years. UK businesses saw a 6% rise in sustainability consultancy spend in 2024, according to the consulting sector specialist Source Global Research.‘Understandably, businesses are trying to keep up and comply with each new wave of legislation,” says Rob Pepperell, Commercial Manager for Waste Mission, “but this can sometimes lead to ad hoc responses which may be costing them unnecessary time and money and which may also be more environmentally damaging in the long run.’‘Using lots of different contractors to handle different types of waste, for example, means multiple vehicles coming on site to collect waste and lots more journeys to remove it all. All this works against their genuine desire to become more sustainable.’One company in this situation was Gloucester-based TBS Engineering , a world leader in the energy-storage industry. TBS Engineering had engaged a raft of specialist suppliers to remove various materials, including wood, coolants, and aerosols. But it soon became clear that this was not only time-consuming and complicated, but also brought many extra vehicles onto the site, increasing the company’s carbon footprint.TBS handed over management of all its waste streams to Waste Mission, cutting the number of collections and ensuring every type of waste was stored and handled responsibly and sustainably, in full compliance with changing legislation.It was the same story for a leading Hertfordshire-based LED lighting manufacturer, DW Windsor . By working with a single trusted partner for all its waste management, the company was able to fully comply with the highest environmental and regulatory standards, simplify its processes, and reduce administrative burdens and emissions.The benefits for both companies were:One point of contact – no more juggling multiple suppliersFull compliance – everything handled to the highest standardsImproved efficiency – smoother processes and less adminLower carbon footprint – fewer collections and less transportationSustainability focus – more recycling, less waste, greener outcomesReduced costs – a streamlined system, saving time and moneyRob Pepperell says, ”Responsible companies want to respond to climate change by reducing their carbon footprint and environmental impact. But they're also navigating a minefield of ever-changing, increasingly complex legislation.”‘What we’re able to provide is a single point of contact to manage all their waste, responsibly and sustainably, and to the highest standards. It boosts the circular economy and saves companies time and money. It’s a win-win for manufacturers and the planet.”Phil Wells, Quality Manager for DW Windsor, says, “Waste Mission has solved several issues over time and provided valuable support to the business with the solutions provided to ensure we met regulatory requirements and legislation.”Darren White, Health, Safety and Environment Manager for TBS Engineering, says, “Waste mission has given guidance on our hazardous waste, WEEE waste, including printer waste that we required, as well as educating us on other waste with better possibilities for recycling.”Waste Mission has a long track record in comprehensive waste management services, handling everything from scrap metal to liquid waste. Access to its digital waste portal gives contracted clients full visibility over their waste data and full traceability for compliance.If you’d like to find out more about how to improve your waste management, book a waste review today.ENDSAbout Waste MissionWaste Mission, a trusted partner in industrial waste management, began its journey in the UK in 1985 as metal recycling company, Alchemy Metals. Over the past 40 years, we’ve strived to make the world a shade greener, turning complex waste challenges into simple, sustainable solutions.The Waste Mission team were instrumental in the 2013 Scrap Metal Dealers Act, consulting with the Home Office, British Transport Police and partnering with industry to bring about much needed changes.As your single supplier solution, Waste Mission becomes an extension of your business, working closely with you to understand your unique waste requirements, developing tailored, hybrid solutions that enable you to stay focused on your core operations, while seamlessly reaching your sustainability targets.For more information visit www.wastemission.com For press enquiries contact - Nicola Guest: nicola.guest@wastemission.com or Anne Buckland anne@wedostories.comPlease find further images & sizes here ( https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WurzxA6o4Ia8qOSEu6YYOvY4UBeWjanq

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.