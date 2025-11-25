Two Decades of Online Safety: Resolver Reflects on 20 Years of Impact

Resolver marks 20 years of trust and safety intelligence, supporting global platforms as they work to protect children and online communities.

Twenty years of frontline work shows how quickly online harm evolves and why intelligence, context, and experienced analysts remain essential for keeping vulnerable users safer.” — George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety, Resolver

TORONTO, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver, a Kroll business, is marking the 20th anniversary of its Trust & Safety division, founded in 2005 as Crisp Thinking. Over two decades, Resolver has supported global platforms, technology service providers, NGOs, and government bodies as they work to protect children and communities from online harm.This milestone reflects long-standing work from analysts, engineers, and intelligence specialists. Their research tracks how exploitation, manipulation, and high-risk behavior evolve across social media, livestreaming environments, gaming ecosystems, and emerging AI-driven platforms and services.Resolver’s early focus centered on identifying harmful behavior across public forums and early social networks. As online environments expanded, partners faced new challenges such as cross-harm behavior, evasion tactics that bypass automated systems, coordinated manipulation across multiple platforms, and the rise of AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM).These shifts increased demand for intelligence and technology that identify harmful behavior and show how it moves across platforms and changes over time. This work has become even more important as global regulatory regimes require greater awareness, disclosure, and remediation of online harms by technology service providers.“Twenty years of frontline work has shown how complex online safety can be,” said George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety at Resolver. “Our analysts, researchers, and engineers contribute deep expertise to help partners understand how harm evolves and how systems can respond faster. This milestone reflects the skill and persistence of teams dedicated to improving online safety for vulnerable users.”A history of evolving Trust & Safety intelligenceAs threats evolved in scope and complexity, Resolver expanded its Trust & Safety capabilities with multilingual intelligence, behavioral analysis, and predictive signal work. These developments help partners detect high-risk behavior sooner, understand activity across regions and harm types, and meet growing regulatory expectations for transparency and user protection.Notable moments in the division’s evolution include:2005–2012: Early moderation programs, multilingual support, and early child-protection partnerships2015–2020: Introduction of predictive signal analysis, actor-level intelligence, and expanded crisis-response support2021–2024: Growth in behavioral research, taxonomy development, and cross-sector intelligence2025: Launch of Resolver’s Unknown CSAM Detection Service to help platforms identify previously unseen child sexual abuse materialCollaboration across NGOs, universities, and the broader safety communityResolver’s Trust & Safety teams work closely with academic researchers, nonprofit partners, and safety specialists who study online exploitation. This includes more than ten years of collaboration with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), deep partnership with INHOPE and ongoing research collaboration with Middlesex University’s Centre for Abuse, Trauma, and Suicide Studies.Resolver has also contributed intelligence to global threat assessments published by the WeProtect Global Alliance. These relationships support Resolver’s behavioral analysis and threat-monitoring work, including emerging research into AI-generated child sexual abuse material and evolving patterns of online exploitation.Advancing future-ready safety technologyThe launch of Resolver’s Unknown CSAM Detection Service marks a significant step toward the next stage of online safety innovation. Built with machine learning and human expertise, the service helps partners detect previously unseen child sexual abuse material and respond to evolving offender behavior at scale with unprecedented accuracy. This advancement builds on Resolver’s long history of intelligence development, cross-platform analysis and partnership, and research-driven product work.“These milestones represent years of work from analysts, engineers, and intelligence specialists who support partners facing a fast-changing threat environment,” said Kam Rawal, President at Resolver. “Their expertise helps platforms make more informed safety decisions. We are proud of the foundation this team has built and remain committed to advancing these capabilities as risks evolve.”Looking aheadResolver remains focused on supporting safety, compliance, and policy teams with intelligence, research, and technology that strengthen detection and deepen behavioral and linguistic context. As new regulatory obligations emerge in 2026 and beyond, Resolver will continue to support platforms as they work to meet evolving expectations for documenting safety decisions and mitigations. Resolver remains committed to close collaboration across industry, academia, and global safety organizations to help protect vulnerable users and support safer digital spaces.Learn more about Resolver’s Trust & Safety Intelligence work at www.resolver.com/trust-and-safety-solutions/ About Resolver: Resolver, a Kroll Business, a leader in risk intelligence solutions, safeguards $6.5 trillion in market cap across 1,000+ companies worldwide. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, we help transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to mitigate risks, recover swiftly, and strengthen operations. Discover how at Resolver.com . See Risk. Build Resilience.

