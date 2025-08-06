Resolver Launches Risk Event Management to Help Teams Uncover Emerging Risk Impact and Strengthen Resilience

Resolver’s new Risk Event Management software helps financial institutions track risk events, close control gaps, and strengthen resilience.

New software helps financial institutions act on risk events faster, improve control oversight, and meet rising regulatory expectations with confidence.

Risk Event Management gives teams the structure and transparency they need to uncover early warning signs, strengthen oversight, and build confidence in their risk programs.” — Amanda Cohen, Head of GRC, Resolver

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolver, a Kroll business and provider of risk intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of its Risk Event Management software, a purpose-built addition to its comprehensive suite of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions.Resolver’s new solution offers risk and compliance teams a centralized platform to log, assess, and resolve risk events — ranging from fraud and conduct breaches to operational failures and compliance lapses.By linking each event to relevant controls, business units to risks and compliance requirements, the software enables teams to form a more accurate understanding of risk exposure and control strength. This allows managers to surface systemic issues earlier, initiate corrective actions, and improve oversight across the enterprise.“We see risk events as one of the most powerful tools financial institutions have to uncover weak controls and emerging risks before they can escalate into costly losses or major disruptions,” said Amanda Cohen, Head of GRC at Resolver. “However, in many organizations the tracking and documentation of risk events is still handled inconsistently and disjointed from the risk process. This slows time to remediation and obscures the link between incidents, controls, and regulations.”Resolver’s Risk Event Management replaces the fragmented spreadsheets and ad hoc tools many GRC teams still use to track risk events and incidents. It supports both quantitative and qualitative analysis, helping teams assess financial impact, identify operational drivers, and see where risk is materializing. By linking each risk event to assets, vendors, customers, and internal processes, Resolver gives teams the insight they need to prioritize mitigation and strengthen their strategic response.Designed for regulatory reporting and oversight:Regulators like the SEC, OSFI, and FCA expect financial institutions to show how control failures are tracked, addressed, and prevented from recurring. Resolver supports risk and compliance teams to meet those and newer operational resilience expectations, with a single system that connects events to root causes, risks, controls, and regulatory requirements — all with full traceability.Key features of Resolver’s Risk Event Management solution include:1. Guided, no-login intake: Easy-to-use, customizable forms prompt for the right details, helping teams capture complete, consistent risk events across the business. Submissions can come from employees, customers, or third parties through role-specific portals, integrations, or confidential channels.2. Context-rich event data: Capture the key people, assets, and systems involved in each risk event, including business units, customers, vendors, and third parties. This clarifies impact and responsibility, ensuring all stakeholders are identified and accounted for during analysis.3. Impact and risk linkage: Evaluate both financial and operational exposure for every risk event. Strengthen oversight and planning by linking events directly to related risks, controls, and regulatory obligations for more robust GRC data.4. Collaborative task management: Assign follow-ups and engage the right departments to investigate and resolve issues. Built-in workflows maintain accountability and ensure no step is missed - from intake to resolution.5. Root cause and corrective actions: Document what went wrong and why it happened. Then define and track the control changes needed to stop it from happening again.6. Executive and manager dashboards: Monitor real-time trends and KPIs by severity, frequency, business unit, and loss type. Give leaders and first-line managers the detail they need to take faster action and reduce downstream risk.Resolver’s Risk Event Management software is designed for regulated industries including banks, insurers, credit unions, and asset managers. The solution supports both established second-line risk teams and leaner teams looking to mature their programs.“Our customers need a better way to show regulators they’re in control,” says Kam Rawal, President of Resolver. “This release gives them a clear view of how risks materialize. They can act faster, close gaps, and strengthen the systems that protect their business.”See how Resolver helps GRC teams act on risk events faster to improve oversight, strengthen resilience, and build a proactive risk culture at resolver.com/risk-events About ResolverResolver, a Kroll business, safeguards more than $6.5 trillion in enterprise value across 1,000 global companies. Our Risk Intelligence Platform combines AI with expert-driven workflows to give teams full visibility across enterprise risks. Resolver helps organizations move from reactive management to data-informed action. Learn more at resolver.com

