KDHE Provides Financing for Sylvia's Water System Improvements

Improvements to the City of Sylvia’s water treatment plant have begun. The financing package from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will provide funding for new wells for blending, chlorination facility, waterline replacement and tower rehabilitation. The drinking water system serves a population of approximately 135.

Completion of this project will ensure the drinking water system remains in good operation for the long-term future.

Financing for the improvements to the City of Sylvia’s water system was made possible through a loan provided by KDHE with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Using the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund (KPWSLF), KDHE has provided a $1,821,742 loan, of which $910,871 in principal will be forgiven.

The KPWSLF provides financing for municipal drinking water infrastructure at interest rates that are below market. Since 1997, the KPWSLF has provided more than $1.5 billion to 318 municipalities to finance drinking water infrastructure in Kansas.

