Award-Winning MedTech Startup, fluidIQ, to present poster at American Thoracic Society’s Respiratory Innovation Summit
Startup in emergency respiratory care to present poster on Saturday, May 18th at the RIS (location #134)
It’s an honor for me to present our technology that the NIH Director’s Blog called ‘game-changing’ at this important meeting being hosted by the renowned American Thoracic Society.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today it has been chosen to present a poster at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS) on Saturday, May 18th. The RIS in San Diego, Calif., is happening just prior to the start of the world’s largest respiratory conference hosted by the ATS.
— Teresa Barnes, President and Co-Founder, fluidIQ
fluidIQ President and co-founder, Teresa Barnes., will present at the summit which will take place at the Manchester Grand Hyatt at 1 Market Place in San Diego (Poster location #134 at RIS.)
“It’s an honor for me to present our technology that the NIH Director’s Blog called ‘game-changing’ at this important respiratory innovation meeting being hosted by the renowned American Thoracic Society. As a longtime proud member of the ATS, past member of the ATS Board of Directors, and Chair Emeritus of the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable, it is special to be able to bring our tiny technology to potential investors, colleagues, and friends,” said Barnes.
Since 2020, fluidIQ has had a collaborative research agreement with the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Clinical Center. The NIH researchers received FDA approval on their investigational device exemption (IDE) for a first-in-human study expected to start this summer. Previously, the NIH pre-clinical research with fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent™ was published in Science Translational Medicine.
fluidIQ has partnered with Pulmodyne®, an Intersurgical company, with international distribution of emergency and prehospital medical products, for two years and work to develop products on fluidIQ’s roadmap of respiratory technologies.
The company’s lipstick-sized resuscitator, HOPE inVent™, is aimed at disrupting the emergency medicine space by replacing antiquated 70-year-old manual resuscitation tools that are known to be cumbersome for responders and risky for patients. The HOPE inVent™ was featured in the NIH Director's Blog in December 2022.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers, and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable, and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. fluidIQ received the "Innovation Award" from the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), awards from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) and was a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas. The company is also an active member of the Coalition to Secure America's Medical Supply Chain. Please visit https://fluidiq.org/ to learn more..
About the Respiratory Innovation Summit
Hosted by the American Thoracic Society, the 2024 Respiratory Innovation Summit will unite the innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy groups who are leading the charge to create more powerful new treatments for deadly and crippling diseases of the lungs and airways. This meeting historically attracts 275+ global leaders representing all facets of the respiratory industry, including representatives from startups, business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical medicine. To learn more, visit https://conference.thoracic.org/program/ris/
