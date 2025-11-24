Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI investigating Kingsbury County Shooting Incident

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Nov. 24, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a Saturday night shooting incident in Iroquois that resulted in one person being injured and the other being arrested.

“DCI was requested by Kingsbury County officials to lead the investigation, and a thorough investigation will be conducted,” said Attorney General Jackley. “There is no further danger to the public.”

Saturday night’s incident occurred at a home in Iroquois. An argument led to Ace Bordeaux, 40, of Iroquois shooting another man. Bordeaux was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm while intoxicated.

The 47-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital. He is listed in serious, but stable condition.

DCI, assisted by the Kingsbury Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the incident. The Kingsbury State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute.

Bordeaux is being held in the Beadle County Jail in Huron. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

