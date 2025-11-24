Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigation Into Beresford Officer Involved Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Saturday, Nov 22, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Friday night, Nov. 21, in Beresford involving a Beresford Police Department officer.

“DCI will conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation, and I will release a final report within 30 days,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We thank the law enforcement agencies that are helping with the investigation. There is no further danger to the public.”

A Beresford Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer at 8:48 p.m. Friday night in the parking lot of the Truck Towne Travel Plaza on Highway 46 in Beresford. The officer involved shooting took place during the traffic stop.

Christopher John Pearson, 36, of Aurora, SD, who was the driver of the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned. The officer was not injured.

DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview those involved, and review all available video. DCI will issue a summary once the investigation is completed.

Law enforcement agencies which assisted were the South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Beresford Police Department, and Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is the seventh Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

